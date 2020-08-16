You are the owner of this article.
OU football: OU-Texas to be played with 25 percent fan capacity, per report

Neville Gallimore

Then-redshirt senior defensive lineman Neville Gallimore celebrates after a sack during the Red River Showdown Oct. 12, 2019, at the Cotton Bowl.

 Jackson Stewart/Crimson Quarterly

The 2020 Red River Showdown will likely be played with a 25 percent fan capacity on Oct. 10 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, per the Austin American-Statesman's Brian Davis.

Though the State Fair of Texas announced its cancellation on July 7, The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach reported on Aug. 3 that the OU-Texas game would still be at the Cotton Bowl if it is safe to do so. The Sooners and Longhorns have played in the Cotton Bowl every year since 1932.

Both Oklahoma and Texas are also limiting capacity to 25 percent at their home games for the upcoming season.

The Sooners are scheduled to begin their season against Missouri State on Sept. 12 in Norman.

