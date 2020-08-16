OU football: OU-Texas to be played with 25 percent fan capacity, per report

The 2020 Red River Showdown will likely be played with a 25 percent fan capacity on Oct. 10 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, per the Austin American-Statesman's Brian Davis.
It's also looking like 25% capacity will be in place for Texas-OU, per source. That would mean 12.5% to each school. Visiting teams are not expected to get ticket allotments at DKR-TMS.— Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) August 16, 2020
Though the State Fair of Texas announced its cancellation on July 7, The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach reported on Aug. 3 that the OU-Texas game would still be at the Cotton Bowl if it is safe to do so. The Sooners and Longhorns have played in the Cotton Bowl every year since 1932.
Both Oklahoma and Texas are also limiting capacity to 25 percent at their home games for the upcoming season.
The Sooners are scheduled to begin their season against Missouri State on Sept. 12 in Norman.
