OU football: OU Athletics releases changes to student seating for COVID-19 precautions at Sooner football games

Student section

The OU student section holds up the Oklahoma hand sign before the game against UTEP Sept. 2.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The OU Athletics Department released changes Friday to student section seating during football games to ensure better COVID-19 precautions.

Per the press release, the changes include:

  • Explicit designation of seating sections on student tickets to eliminate any previous confusion about the proper location for student attendees
  • Clearer concourse signage at the entry ramps for the student sections
  • Establishment of student seating clusters in groups of 2 to 10
  • Clearly delineated prohibited seating sections marked by flagging tape

The press release also says security personnel will also be increased for future home games. OU's next match is Sept. 26 against Kansas State, OU's first Big 12 opponent of the season.

OU Athletics said it is also considering "reduction or elimination" of student seating, depending on how well protocols are followed in OU's next game.

"Aside from the steps that are being implemented, the university is considering the possibility of a reduction or elimination of student tickets and seating," the statement said. "Those steps have been tabled pending an evaluation of the new measures that will be implemented for the upcoming game."

The changes come after OU's 48-0 win over Missouri State Saturday, where OU's mask mandate and seating assignments were not followed by the entire student section.

OU Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione sent The Daily a statement Sunday night, saying, "Unfortunately, we had too many fans fall short of expectations, and our message to those individuals is simple: we need you to do better."

OU student section not a lot of masks

A good amount of the student section watching OU's Sept. 12 game against Missouri State are not wearing masks.

