OU football: OU Athletic Department offers options for season ticket holders in case of reduced games

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Fans fill the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium as an American flag waves on the field before the Sooners' game against Iowa State Nov. 9, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The OU Athletics Department issued an update for season ticket stakeholders via email on Sunday. The University outlined three methods of reallocated payment options if the number of games in the 2020-21 season is reduced due to COVID-19. The renewal deadline is Monday, June 1.

"We are hopeful that our 2020 football season will occur as scheduled," an email to season ticket holders said. "However, if the number of games are reduced, we will act in good faith by providing options for you to reallocate payments earmarked toward priority seating donations and season tickets."

The first option for season ticket holders is to reallocate their ticket payment as "tax-deductible gifts for OU Athletics' emergent needs." The second allows stakeholders to transfer their payment to the 2021 season or Sooner Club membership year. Lastly, the third option for season ticket holders is to "request a refund as an exception to our refund policy."

This announcement comes just 11 days after the OU athletics department announced the University would be fully transitioning to digital ticket sales for the upcoming season.

The Sooners are still scheduled to start their season on Sept. 5 against Missouri State in Norman.

