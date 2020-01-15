You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Orlando Brown Jr. named to 2020 NFL Pro Bowl

Orlando Brown

Former OU lineman Orlando Brown talks to reporters during OU's football Pro Day March 13, 2019.

 Austin Carriere/The Daily

As the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl quickly approaches, former Sooner and current Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. was named to the AFC squad for the contest.

The sturdy tackle was originally chosen as an alternate for the contest at the conclusion of the fan voting period on Dec. 17. Brown will now replace Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown, who will not take part in the action due to a chest injury.

Brown is also the 13th Ravens player to be named to the AFC team this season. The long list of Baltimore standouts ties the NFL record for players from the same team to receive Pro Bowl nominations, a mark which was initially set by the Dallas Cowboys in 2007.

The 2020 Pro Bowl will be held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, at 1 p.m. CT Jan. 26 on ESPN.

