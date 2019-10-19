OU football: Oklahoma vs West Virginia, time, TV channel, pre-game reading

GAMEDAY CENTRAL
TV time: 11 a.m. CT
TV channel: FOX
Livestream: FoxSportsGo
______________________________________________________________
PREGAME READING
OU football: Rhamondre Stevenson overcomes obstacles, embraces JUCO route in journey to Oklahoma
OU football: 3 keys for Sooners against West Virginia
OU football: Bosworth, Calmus and Lehman believe Kenneth Murray is worthy of Butkus Award
OU football: Meet the Sooners' opponent — West Virginia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.