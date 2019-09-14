OU football: Oklahoma beats UCLA, 48-14, behind Jalen Hurts' big day

PASADENA, California — No. 5 Oklahoma (3-0) took care of business Saturday night, topping UCLA (0-3) 48-14.
Oklahoma got out to a hot start, going 89 yards on its first drive to take a 7-0 lead. The Sooners would eventually go up 17-0, before taking a 34-7 lead into the locker room at the half.
UCLA fired back to start the second half, scoring on its first drive and cutting the lead to 34-14. But that's as close as the Bruins would get, with Oklahoma eventually winning 48-14.
Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts had another big day, totaling for 439 yards and four touchdowns. Sophomore Charleston Rambo had a career day, racking up five catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns.
The Sooner defense held UCLA to 273 yards of offense and just 14 points.
Fourth quarter (6:15): Oklahoma 48, UCLA: Kennedy Brooks rushes for a 3-yard touchdown run.
Third quarter (0:27): Oklahoma 41, UCLA 14: Charleston Rambo catches a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts.
Third quarter (7:34): Oklahoma 34, UCLA 14: UCLA completes an 8-yard touchdown pass.
Second quarter (1:01): Oklahoma 34, UCLA 7: CeeDee Lamb scores on a 1-yard touchdown run.
Second quarter (4:11): Oklahoma 27, UCLA 7: Jalen Hurts hits Charleston Rambo for a 48-yard touchdown pass.
Second quarter (9:25): Oklahoma 20, UCLA 7: Calum Sutherland makes a 32-yard field goal.
Second quarter (13:49): Oklahoma 17, UCLA 7: UCLA scores on a 13-yard touchdown pass.
First quarter (3:31): Oklahoma 17, UCLA 0: Jalen Hurts finds CeeDee Lamb for a 39-yard touchdown pass.
First quarter (5:49): Oklahoma 10, UCLA 0: Calum Sutherland makes 22-yard field goal.
First quarter (12:24): Oklahoma 7, UCLA 0: Jalen Hurts scores on a 30-yard touchdown run on fourth and four.
