OU football: Oklahoma beats UCLA, 48-14, behind Jalen Hurts' big day

  Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts runs the ball during the game against UCLA in Pasadena Sept. 14.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

PASADENA, California — No. 5 Oklahoma (3-0) took care of business Saturday night, topping UCLA (0-3) 48-14. 

Oklahoma got out to a hot start, going 89 yards on its first drive to take a 7-0 lead. The Sooners would eventually go up 17-0, before taking a 34-7 lead into the locker room at the half. 

UCLA fired back to start the second half, scoring on its first drive and cutting the lead to 34-14. But that's as close as the Bruins would get, with Oklahoma eventually winning 48-14. 

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts had another big day, totaling for 439 yards and four touchdowns. Sophomore Charleston Rambo had a career day, racking up five catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns. 

The Sooner defense held UCLA to 273 yards of offense and just 14 points. 

Fourth quarter (6:15): Oklahoma 48, UCLA: Kennedy Brooks rushes for a 3-yard touchdown run. 

Third quarter (0:27): Oklahoma 41, UCLA 14: Charleston Rambo catches a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts. 

College Football: Oklahoma at UCLA | Fox

(null)

Third quarter (7:34): Oklahoma 34, UCLA 14: UCLA completes an 8-yard touchdown pass. 

College Football: Oklahoma at UCLA | Fox

(null)

Second quarter (1:01): Oklahoma 34, UCLA 7: CeeDee Lamb scores on a 1-yard touchdown run. 

College Football: Oklahoma at UCLA | Fox

(null)

Second quarter (4:11): Oklahoma 27, UCLA 7: Jalen Hurts hits Charleston Rambo for a 48-yard touchdown pass.

College Football: Oklahoma at UCLA | Fox

(null)

Second quarter (9:25): Oklahoma 20, UCLA 7: Calum Sutherland makes a 32-yard field goal. 

College Football: Oklahoma at UCLA | Fox

(null)

Second quarter (13:49): Oklahoma 17, UCLA 7: UCLA scores on a 13-yard touchdown pass. 

College Football: Oklahoma at UCLA | Fox

(null)

First quarter (3:31): Oklahoma 17, UCLA 0: Jalen Hurts finds CeeDee Lamb for a 39-yard touchdown pass. 

College Football: Oklahoma at UCLA | Fox

(null)

First quarter (5:49): Oklahoma 10, UCLA 0: Calum Sutherland makes 22-yard field goal. 

College Football: Oklahoma at UCLA | Fox

(null)

First quarter (12:24): Oklahoma 7, UCLA 0: Jalen Hurts scores on a 30-yard touchdown run on fourth and four. 

College Football: Oklahoma at UCLA | Fox

(null)

