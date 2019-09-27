OU football: Oklahoma vs Texas Tech, time, TV channel, pre-game reading

GAMEDAY CENTRAL
TV time: 11 a.m. CT
TV channel: FOX
Livestream: FoxSportsGo
PREGAME READING
OU football: Trejan Bridges shows selflessness in possible move to safety, has ability to be playmaker for Sooners' defense
OU football: Behind Parnell Motley's statistical dominance to start the season
OU football: Andre Woolfolk gives Trejan Bridges advice about moving to defense, says 'trust the process'
OU football: Rhamondre Stevenson talks early success, while Charleston Rambo says he's going to see new Rambo movie
OU football: J.D. Runnels remembers 'Go Raiders' fan years later
