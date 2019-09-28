You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Oklahoma vs Texas Tech (live scoring, highlights)

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts walks to the stadium during the Walk of Champions Sept. 28.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

No. 6 Oklahoma (3-0) looks to start off hot in Big 12 play against Texas Tech (2-1) in Norman Saturday.

Follow along with our live scoring summary below: 

Third quarter (5:00): Oklahoma 48, Texas Tech 13: Trey Sermon rushes for a 32-yard touchdown. 

Third quarter (7:49): Oklahoma 41, Texas Tech

College Football: Texas Tech at Oklahoma | Fox

(null)

13: Texas Tech makes 36-yard field goal. 

College Football: Texas Tech at Oklahoma | Fox

(null)

Third quarter (14:13): Oklahoma 41, Texas Tech 10: Jalen Hurts passes to CeeDee Lamb for a 65-yard touchdown. 

College Football: Texas Tech at Oklahoma | Fox

(null)

Second quarter (0:00): Oklahoma 34, Texas Tech 10: Gabe Brkic makes a 33-yard field goal. 

College Football: Texas Tech at Oklahoma | Fox

(null)

Second quarter (2:09): Oklahoma 31, Texas Tech 10: CeeDee Lamb catches a 14-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts. 

Second quarter (6:33): Oklahoma 24, Texas Tech 10: Texas Tech makes a 24-yard field goal. 

College Football: Texas Tech at Oklahoma | Fox

(null)

Second quarter (11:23): Oklahoma 24, Texas Tech 7: Jalen Hurts finds CeeDee Lamb for a 71-yard touchdown pass. 

College Football: Texas Tech at Oklahoma | Fox

(null)

Second quarter (11:44): Oklahoma 17, Texas Tech 7: Texas Tech scores on a 13-yard touchdown run. 

College Football: Texas Tech at Oklahoma | Fox

(null)

First quarter (0:48): Oklahoma 17, Texas Tech 0: Gabe Brkic makes a 34-yard field goal. 

College Football: Texas Tech at Oklahoma | Fox

(null)

First quarter (5:14): Oklahoma 14, Texas Tech 0: Jalen Hurts rushes for a 1-yard touchdown run. 

College Football: Texas Tech at Oklahoma | Fox

(null)

First quarter (11:27): Oklahoma 7, Texas Tech 0: Trey Sermon scores on a 1-yard touchdown run. 

College Football: Texas Tech at Oklahoma | Fox

(null)

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

Load comments