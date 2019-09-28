OU football: Oklahoma vs Texas Tech (live scoring, highlights)

No. 6 Oklahoma (3-0) looks to start off hot in Big 12 play against Texas Tech (2-1) in Norman Saturday.
Follow along with our live scoring summary below:
Third quarter (5:00): Oklahoma 48, Texas Tech 13: Trey Sermon rushes for a 32-yard touchdown.
Third quarter (7:49): Oklahoma 41, Texas Tech
13: Texas Tech makes 36-yard field goal.
Third quarter (14:13): Oklahoma 41, Texas Tech 10: Jalen Hurts passes to CeeDee Lamb for a 65-yard touchdown.
Second quarter (0:00): Oklahoma 34, Texas Tech 10: Gabe Brkic makes a 33-yard field goal.
Second quarter (2:09): Oklahoma 31, Texas Tech 10: CeeDee Lamb catches a 14-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 28, 2019
Exhibit A as to why you should never attempt to cover CeeDee Lamb one-on-one.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/zDuA0wrq6H
Second quarter (6:33): Oklahoma 24, Texas Tech 10: Texas Tech makes a 24-yard field goal.
Second quarter (11:23): Oklahoma 24, Texas Tech 7: Jalen Hurts finds CeeDee Lamb for a 71-yard touchdown pass.
Second quarter (11:44): Oklahoma 17, Texas Tech 7: Texas Tech scores on a 13-yard touchdown run.
First quarter (0:48): Oklahoma 17, Texas Tech 0: Gabe Brkic makes a 34-yard field goal.
First quarter (5:14): Oklahoma 14, Texas Tech 0: Jalen Hurts rushes for a 1-yard touchdown run.
First quarter (11:27): Oklahoma 7, Texas Tech 0: Trey Sermon scores on a 1-yard touchdown run.
