OU football: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State, Bedlam (live scoring, highlights)

STILLWATER — No. 7 Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) looks to finish the regular season on a high note against No. 21 Oklahoma State (8-3, 6-3 Big 12) Saturday night in Bedlam.
Follow along with our live scoring summary below:
First quarter (13:14): Oklahoma 7, Oklahoma State 0: Jalen Hurts scores on a 28-yard touchdown run.
First quarter (9:02): Oklahoma 7, Oklahoma State 7: Oklahoma State scores on a 3-yard touchdown run.
First quarter (3:00): Oklahoma 10, Oklahoma State 7: Gabe Brkic makes a 42-yard field goal.
Second quarter (14:54): Oklahoma 17, Oklahoma State 7: Jalen Hurts catches a 4-yard touchdown pass from Nick Basquine.
Second quarter (9:40): Oklahoma 17, Oklahoma State 10: Oklahoma State scores a 43-yard field goal.
Second quarter (5:06): Oklahoma 20, Oklahoma State 10: Gabe Brkic makes a 27-yard field goal.
Second quarter (0:00): Oklahoma 20, Oklahoma State 13: Oklahoma State makes a 25-yard field goal.
Third quarter (9:41): Oklahoma 20, Oklahoma State 13: Oklahoma State makes a 26-yard field goal.
