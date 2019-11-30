You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State, Bedlam (live scoring, highlights)

Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

STILLWATER — No. 7 Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) looks to finish the regular season on a high note against No. 21 Oklahoma State (8-3, 6-3 Big 12) Saturday night in Bedlam. 

Follow along with our live scoring summary below:

First quarter (13:14): Oklahoma 7, Oklahoma State 0: Jalen Hurts scores on a 28-yard touchdown run. 

College Football: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State | Fox

First quarter (9:02): Oklahoma 7, Oklahoma State 7: Oklahoma State scores on a 3-yard touchdown run. 

First quarter (3:00): Oklahoma 10, Oklahoma State 7: Gabe Brkic makes a 42-yard field goal. 

Second quarter (14:54): Oklahoma 17, Oklahoma State 7: Jalen Hurts catches a 4-yard touchdown pass from Nick Basquine. 

Second quarter (9:40): Oklahoma 17, Oklahoma State 10: Oklahoma State scores a 43-yard field goal. 

Second quarter (5:06): Oklahoma 20, Oklahoma State 10: Gabe Brkic makes a 27-yard field goal. 

Second quarter (0:00): Oklahoma 20, Oklahoma State 13: Oklahoma State makes a 25-yard field goal. 

Third quarter (9:41): Oklahoma 20, Oklahoma State 13: Oklahoma State makes a 26-yard field goal. 

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

