OU football: Oklahoma vs Ohio State 2017 game to be broadcast on Sooner Sports TV

Trey Sermon touchdown

Freshman running back Trey Sermon makes his way into the endzone in the fourth quarter during the game against Ohio State Sept. 9.

 Siandhara Bonnet/The Daily

With the sports world on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the OU athletics department decided to reminisce one of OU football's finest road wins on Saturday night. Sooner Sports TV is scheduled to air OU's 31-16 win over Ohio State in 2017 at Columbus.

The game will be broadcasted at 7 p.m. CT only on SoonerSpots.tv. A subscription is required.

The win served as payback for the Buckeyes' 45-24 win over the Sooners in Norman in 2016. Featured in the match is now-Ohio State running back Trey Sermon's first collegiate touchdown, along with Baker Mayfield's infamous planting of the flag at the center of the Horseshoe, just months before he won OU's sixth Heisman Trophy. 

OU's 2017 team went on to finish with a 12-2 record after falling to Georgia in the College Football Playoff Semifinal in double overtime.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

