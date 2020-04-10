OU football: Oklahoma vs Ohio State 2017 game to be broadcast on Sooner Sports TV

With the sports world on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the OU athletics department decided to reminisce one of OU football's finest road wins on Saturday night. Sooner Sports TV is scheduled to air OU's 31-16 win over Ohio State in 2017 at Columbus.
Watch party Saturday night!🏈 2017 vs. Ohio State🕖 7 p.m. CT🎥 https://t.co/0zBSitWc8PRegister for your 🆓 trial now and follow @OU_Football Saturday!#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Lv4Zza1Ik8— Sooner Sports TV (@SoonerSportsTV) April 10, 2020
The game will be broadcasted at 7 p.m. CT only on SoonerSpots.tv. A subscription is required.
The win served as payback for the Buckeyes' 45-24 win over the Sooners in Norman in 2016. Featured in the match is now-Ohio State running back Trey Sermon's first collegiate touchdown, along with Baker Mayfield's infamous planting of the flag at the center of the Horseshoe, just months before he won OU's sixth Heisman Trophy.
OU's 2017 team went on to finish with a 12-2 record after falling to Georgia in the College Football Playoff Semifinal in double overtime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.