You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

OU football: Oklahoma vs Kansas, time, TV channel, pre-game reading

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley before the game against Texas Tech Sept. 28.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

TV time: 11 a.m. CT

TV channel: ABC

Livestream: WatchESPN

______________________________________________________________

PREGAME READING

OU football: Meet the Sooners' opponent — Kansas

OU football: CeeDee Lamb, Sooners respond to California's Fair Pay to Play Act

OU football: Sooners spirit squad told not to do ‘horns down’ as controversy over Oklahoma-Texas gesture spreads

OU football: Alex Grinch, Sooners defense to focus on creating more tackles for loss

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

Load comments