OU football: Oklahoma vs Kansas, time, TV channel, pre-game reading

GAMEDAY CENTRAL
TV time: 11 a.m. CT
TV channel: ABC
Livestream: WatchESPN
______________________________________________________________
PREGAME READING
OU football: Meet the Sooners' opponent — Kansas
OU football: CeeDee Lamb, Sooners respond to California's Fair Pay to Play Act
OU football: Sooners spirit squad told not to do ‘horns down’ as controversy over Oklahoma-Texas gesture spreads
OU football: Alex Grinch, Sooners defense to focus on creating more tackles for loss
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.