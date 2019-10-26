OU football: Sooners fall to Kansas State, 48-41, in dramatic fashion after onside kick overturn

MANHATTAN, Kansas — For the first time this season the Sooners found themselves going into halftime losing. That, combined with a disastrous third quarter, was the perfect combination for Kansas State (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) beat the Sooners, 48-41, giving them their first loss of the season.
Late in the second quarter, redshirt senior wide receiver Charleston Rambo let a pass from senior wide receiver Nick Basquine bounce off of him and into the hands of a Kansas State defender, setting the Wildcats up at the Sooners’ 14-yard line. Three plays later, Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson ran 14-yards for a touchdown, giving the Wildcats a 24-20 lead with less than 30 seconds left in the half.
Senior cornerback Parnell Motley was ejected early in the second quarter with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, where Motley — laying down — was seen kicking a Kansas State player. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s defense struggled to contain bursts of big runs, allowing 105 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the first half.
A 24-23 Kansas State lead became 41-23 by the end of the third quarter. The Sooners were held to 12 total yards of offense in the quarter, and muffed a punt that set the Wildcats up the Sooners’ side of the 50-yard line. Four plays later, Thompson ran three yards for his fourth rushing touchdown of the day. He finished with 39 rushing yards and 213 passing.
There was hope late in the fourth quarter, when sophomore fullback Brayden Willis recovered an OU onside kick with the score at 48-41 Kansas State. It was called back with an illegal touch call on freshman wide receiver Trejan Bridges.
Going into the match the Sooners were ranked No. 38 in the FBS in rushing defense, allowing just 127.7 rushing yards per game. After allowing 219 from Kansas State, which saw its fair share of explosive runs, that rankings will drop.
The Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) head into a bye week, and will face No. 23 Iowa State at home on Nov. 9.
See the scoring summary here:
Fourth quarter (1:45): Oklahoma 41, Kansas State 48: Gabe Brkic makes a 39-yard field goal.
College Football Scoreboard | ABC
(null)
Fourth quarter (5:36): Oklahoma 38, Kansas State 48: Jalen Hurts scores on a 1-yard touchdown run.
College Football Scoreboard | ABC
(null)
Fourth quarter (12:32): Oklahoma 30, Kansas State 48: CeeDee Lamb scores on a 70-yard touchdown.
College Football: Oklahoma at Kansas State | ABC
(null)
Fourth quarter (12:55): Oklahoma 23, Kansas State 48: Kansas State scores on a 2-yard touchdown run.
College Football: Oklahoma at Kansas State | ABC
(null)
Third quarter (5:34): Oklahoma 23, Kansas State 41: Kansas State scores on a 3-yard touchdown run.
College Football: Oklahoma at Kansas State | ABC
(null)
Third quarter (7:31): Oklahoma 23, Kansas State 34: Kansas State scores on a 3-yard touchdown run.
College Football: Oklahoma at Kansas State | ABC
(null)
Third quarter (11:01): Oklahoma 23, Kansas State 27: Kansas State scores on a 37-yard field goal.
College Football: Oklahoma at Kansas State | ABC
(null)
Second quarter (0:00): Oklahoma 23, Kansas State 24: Gabe Brkic makes a 50-yard field goal.
College Football: Oklahoma at Kansas State | ABC
(null)
Second quarter (0:23): Oklahoma 20, Kansas State 24: Kansas State scores on a 14-yard run.
College Football: Oklahoma at Kansas State | ABC
(null)
Second quarter (1:22): Oklahoma 20, Kansas State 17: Kansas State makes a 35-yard field goal.
College Football: Oklahoma at Kansas State | ABC
(null)
Second quarter (7:26): Oklahoma 20, Kansas State 14: Gabe Brkic makes a 25-yard field goal.
College Football: Oklahoma at Kansas State | ABC
(null)
Second quarter (12:12): Oklahoma 17, Kansas State 14: Kansas State scored on a 4-yard touchdown run.
College Football: Oklahoma at Kansas State | ABC
(null)
First quarter (1:58): Oklahoma 17, Kansas State 7: Jalen Hurts scores on a 7-yard touchdown run.
College Football: Oklahoma at Kansas State | ABC
(null)
First quarter (4:07): Oklahoma 10, Kansas State 7: Kansas State scores on a 4-yard run.
College Football: Oklahoma at Kansas State | ABC
(null)
First quarter (9:21): Oklahoma 10, Kansas State 0: Jalen Hurts scores on a 10-yard run.
College Football: Oklahoma at Kansas State | ABC
(null)
First quarter (13:21): Oklahoma 3, Kansas State 0: Gabe Brkic makes a 44-yard field goal.
College Football: Oklahoma at Kansas State | ABC
(null)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.