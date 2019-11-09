OU football: Oklahoma vs Iowa State (live scoring summary, highlights)

No. 9 Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) looks to bounce back against Iowa State (5-3. 3-2 Big 12) Saturday, after losing to Kansas State two weeks ago.
Follow along with our live scoring summary below:
First quarter (13:42): Oklahoma 7, Iowa State 0: CeeDee Lamb catches a 48-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts.
Triple coverage? No problem for @_CeeDeeThree and @JalenHurts.#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/yv1dupDiLb— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 10, 2019
First quarter (9:28): Oklahoma 14, Iowa State 0: Jalen Hurts scores on an 8-yard touchdown run.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Jalen Hurts keeps it and scores to give Oklahoma a 14-0 lead.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/E6kH36iUex— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 10, 2019
First quarter (4:21): Oklahoma 14, Iowa State 7: Iowa State scores on a 40-yard pass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.