OU football: Oklahoma vs Baylor time, TV channel, pre-game reading

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV channel: ABC
Livestream: WatchESPN
Radio: Directory
Pre-game reading
OU football: How one move and one stat has CeeDee Lamb primed to win the Biletnikoff
OU football: 3 keys for Sooners against Baylor
OU football: Kennedy Brooks speaks on Trey Sermon's season-ending injury, how running game will be affected
OU football: Parnell Motley addresses apology for Kansas State ejection, talks about big play against Iowa State
OU football: Trey Sermon, Kenneth Mann out for season, what happened to defense — 3 takeaways from Lincoln Riley's weekly press conference
