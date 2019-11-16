You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

OU football: Oklahoma vs Baylor time, TV channel, pre-game reading

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley during the game against Iowa State Nov. 9.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV channel: ABC

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: Directory

Pre-game reading

OU football: How one move and one stat has CeeDee Lamb primed to win the Biletnikoff

OU football: 3 keys for Sooners against Baylor

OU football: Kennedy Brooks speaks on Trey Sermon's season-ending injury, how running game will be affected

OU football: Parnell Motley addresses apology for Kansas State ejection, talks about big play against Iowa State

OU football: Trey Sermon, Kenneth Mann out for season, what happened to defense — 3 takeaways from Lincoln Riley's weekly press conference

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

Load comments