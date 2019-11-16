You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Oklahoma vs Baylor (live scoring, highlights)

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley walks into the stadium before the game against Baylor in Waco, TX Nov. 16.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

WACO — No. 10 Oklahoma (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) looks to make a statement on the road against No. 13 Baylor (9-0, 6-0 Big 12). 

Follow along with our live scoring summary below:

First quarter (9:25): Oklahoma 3, Baylor 0: Gabe Brkic makes a 39-yard field goal. 

First quarter (5:26): Oklahoma 3, Baylor 7: Baylor scores on a 2-yard touchdown run. 

First quarter (1:51): Oklahoma 3, Baylor 14: Baylor scores on a 30-yard touchdown pass. 

Second quarter (14:56): Oklahoma 3, Baylor 21: Baylor scores on a 4-yard touchdown run. 

Second quarter (11:02): Oklahoma 3, Baylor 28: Baylor scores on a 9-yard touchdown pass. 

Second quarter (5:06): Oklahoma 10, Baylor 28: Jalen Hurts finds Austin Stogner for a 5-yard touchdown pass. 

Second quarter (0:03): Oklahoma 10, Baylor 31: Baylor makes a 28-yard field goal. 

