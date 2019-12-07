OU football: Oklahoma vs Baylor, Big 12 Championship (live scoring, highlights)

ARLINGTON, Texas — No. 6 Oklahoma (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) looks to win its fifth-straight Big 12 Championship Saturday, taking on No. 7 Baylor (11-1, 8-1 Big 12).
Follow along with our live scoring summary below:
First quarter (9:31): Oklahoma 7, Baylor 0: Kennedy Brooks scores on a 6-yard touchdown run.
First quarter (4:51): Oklahoma 10, Baylor 0: Gabe Brkic makes a 44-yard field goal.
Second quarter (10:20): Oklahoma 10, Baylor 3: Baylor makes a 44-yard field goal.
Second quarter (2:59): Oklahoma 10, Baylor 10: Baylor scores on a 33-yard touchdown pass.
Second quarter (0:08): Oklahoma 10, Baylor 13: Baylor scores a 20-yard field goal.
Third quarter (7:53): Oklahoma 13, Baylor 13: Gabe Brkic makes a 24-yard field goal.
Third quarter (3:09): Oklahoma 20, Baylor 13: Jalen Hurts finds Nick Basquine for an 18-yard touchdown pass.
Fourth quarter (10:31): Oklahoma 23, Baylor 13: Gabe Brkic makes a 24-yard field goal.
Fourth quarter (9:41): Oklahoma 23, Baylor 20: Baylor scores on a 81-yard touchdown pass.
