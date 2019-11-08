You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Oklahoma, Tulsa agree to 3-year series

  • Updated
Joe Mixon

Freshman running back Joe Mixon avoids a Tulsa defender at Gaylord Memorial Stadium, Saturday, Sep. 19, 2015. Mixon contributed to the 52-38 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes with 28 yds rushing and 48 yds receiving. Tyler Woodward/The Daily

 Tyler Woodward/The Daily

Oklahoma and Tulsa have announced a three-year series in football with the Sooners traveling to Tulsa in 2023 and the Golden Hurricane going to Norman in 2030 and 2033, the two programs announced Friday.

The Sooners have a 20-7-1 record against Tulsa, winning the last nine meetings between the two schools. Oklahoma and Tulsa last played in 2015 when the Sooners beat the Golden Hurricane, 52-38. 

"We're excited about another series with Tulsa," Oklahoma athletics director Joe Castiglione said in a statement. "We have always had great respect for their school and football program, and are happy when we can play in front of our fans and alumni who live in the Tulsa area. It's important to us to have a presence there whenever possible."

