OU football: Oklahoma, Tulsa agree to 3-year series

Oklahoma and Tulsa have announced a three-year series in football with the Sooners traveling to Tulsa in 2023 and the Golden Hurricane going to Norman in 2030 and 2033, the two programs announced Friday.
OU and Tulsa announce three-game series.🗓 https://t.co/jq0ZbkJn4o | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/sr0tv4nG7m— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 8, 2019
The Sooners have a 20-7-1 record against Tulsa, winning the last nine meetings between the two schools. Oklahoma and Tulsa last played in 2015 when the Sooners beat the Golden Hurricane, 52-38.
"We're excited about another series with Tulsa," Oklahoma athletics director Joe Castiglione said in a statement. "We have always had great respect for their school and football program, and are happy when we can play in front of our fans and alumni who live in the Tulsa area. It's important to us to have a presence there whenever possible."
