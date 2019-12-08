OU football: Oklahoma to face LSU in College Football Playoff semi-final in Atlanta

Oklahoma's in.
The Sooners are headed back to the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 seed playing No. 1 LSU in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. This is OU's third straight appearance and fourth in the last five years. Oklahoma has never won a College Football Playoff game, losing to Clemson in the 2015 season, Georgia in the 2017 season and Alabama in the 2018 season.
For the 4️⃣th time in 5️⃣ years, WE'RE IN!OU the No. 4 seed in the #CFBPlayoff semifinals Saturday, Dec. 28.#OUDNA #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/pSldCP2T6y— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 8, 2019
Oklahoma's road to the playoff wasn't easy. The Sooners had to overcome a shocking loss to Kansas State on the road in October by beating Iowa State at home by one point, coming back from 25 points down at Baylor, having a game-sealing interception against TCU, winning Bedlam on the road and beating Baylor in overtime at the Big 12 Championship. Saturday's 30-23 win over Baylor for its fifth straight Big 12 title all but sealed Oklahoma's playoff destiny with Georgia and Utah both losing in their respective conference title games.
OU's impressive playoff run still leaves them as massive underdogs heading into the semifinal as the Sooners are the only non-undefeated team to be chosen. Oklahoma will have a tall task against LSU, having to slow down Heisman-favorite quarterback Joe Burrow.
Oklahoma and LSU will play Saturday, Dec. 28, on ABC. The winner will play either No. 2 Ohio State or No. 3 Clemson in the national championship game on Monday, Jan. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.