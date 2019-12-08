You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

OU football: Oklahoma to face LSU in College Football Playoff semi-final in Atlanta

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley raises up the trophy amidst falling confetti after winning the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor on Dec. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma's in.

The Sooners are headed back to the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 seed playing No. 1 LSU in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. This is OU's third straight appearance and fourth in the last five years. Oklahoma has never won a College Football Playoff game, losing to Clemson in the 2015 season, Georgia in the 2017 season and Alabama in the 2018 season. 

Oklahoma's road to the playoff wasn't easy. The Sooners had to overcome a shocking loss to Kansas State on the road in October by beating Iowa State at home by one point, coming back from 25 points down at Baylor, having a game-sealing interception against TCU, winning Bedlam on the road and beating Baylor in overtime at the Big 12 Championship. Saturday's 30-23 win over Baylor for its fifth straight Big 12 title all but sealed Oklahoma's playoff destiny with Georgia and Utah both losing in their respective conference title games. 

OU's impressive playoff run still leaves them as massive underdogs heading into the semifinal as the Sooners are the only non-undefeated team to be chosen. Oklahoma will have a tall task against LSU, having to slow down Heisman-favorite quarterback Joe Burrow. 

Oklahoma and LSU will play Saturday, Dec. 28, on ABC. The winner will play either No. 2 Ohio State or No. 3 Clemson in the national championship game on Monday, Jan. 13. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

Load comments