OU football: Oklahoma's road to the College Football Playoff — what needs to happen Saturday?

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
College football playoff trophy

The College Football Playoff trophy sits gleaming on the sidelines. The Sooners strive to win it this year.

 Siandhara Bonnet/The Daily

No. 9 Oklahoma has just two regular season games remaining to leave a good impression on the College Football Playoff committee. 

With teams like No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 Oregon, No. 7 Utah and No. 8 Penn State sitting in front of the Sooners, they will likely need more than just a couple of wins and a Big 12 title to get in. 

So what exactly needs to happen this Saturday for the Sooners?

Here's what games Sooner Nation should be tuning into:

No. 22 Oklahoma State at West Virginia

Time: 11 a.m. 

TV: ESPN2

Who to cheer for: Oklahoma State. The more ranked wins the Sooners can rack up the better. And if OSU can come into Bedlam ranked, Oklahoma can make a statement in Stillwater in the last week of the regular season.

No. 8 Penn State at No. 2 Ohio State

Time: 11 a.m.

TV: FOX

Who to cheer for: Ohio State. While Penn State beating the Buckeyes would make for loads of chaos, it could also potentially mean the Big 10 gets two teams in the playoff. If Ohio State continues to win, only one will get in. 

Texas at No. 14 Baylor

Time: 2:30 p.m.

TV: FS1

Who to cheer for: Baylor. Oklahoma needs that comeback win in Waco to continue to look impressive. And, with the Bears likely playing in the Big 12 title, the Sooners want to face a highly ranked Baylor team in the conference title game. 

No. 6 Oregon at Arizona State

Time: 6:30 p.m. 

TV: ABC

Who to cheer for: Arizona State. This is the biggest game of the day for the Sooners other than their own. Oregon is likely the only other team that would have a valid argument to be in the playoff, if it were to win out. If the Ducks fall in Tempe, it would swing open the door for Oklahoma to sneak in. 

No. 7 Utah at Arizona

Time: 9 p.m. 

TV: FS1

Who to cheer for: Arizona. Much like Oregon, Utah losing would be a major bump in the Sooners' playoff hopes. While many believe a one-loss Pac-12 champion Utah wouldn't get in over a one-loss Big 12 champion Oklahoma, it wouldn't hurt to just avoid that scenario all together. 

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

