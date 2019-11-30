OU football: Oklahoma's path to the College Football Playoff, who to cheer for on rivalry weekend

It's rivalry weekend in college football, and several games will play a huge role in the College Football Playoff.
No. 7 Oklahoma is on the road facing No. 21 Oklahoma State in Bedlam, and with a win, the Sooners could put themselves in a great position to be the fourth team in the playoff. But there are a few other games this weekend that could be Oklahoma's way to improve its chances slightly more.
Here's who Sooner Nation should be cheering for this weekend:
Ohio State at Michigan
Time: 11 a.m.
TV: FOX
Who to cheer for: Ohio State. At this point, Oklahoma should cheer for the Buckeyes to go ahead and win out, which would in theory place only one Big 10 team in the playoff.
Clemson at South Carolina
Time: 11 a.m.
TV: ESPN
Who to cheer for: South Carolina. It's believed by many that if the Tigers were to drop a game, it would likely keep them out of the playoff due to their strength of schedule.
Georgia at Georgia Tech
Time: 11 a.m.
TV: ABC
Who to cheer for: Georgia Tech. If Georgia Tech is able to pull off the biggest upset of the year, it would likely eliminate any scenario of two SEC teams getting in the playoff.
Wisconsin at Minnesota
Time: 2:30 p.m.
TV: ABC
Who to cheer for: Wisconsin. If the Badgers win, it would ensure that only one Big 10 team gets into the playoff.
Alabama at Auburn
Time: 2:30 p.m.
TV: CBS
Who to cheer for: Auburn. If the Tigers win the Iron Bowl, Alabama would be eliminated from the playoff conversation, despite not being in the SEC title game anyway.
Colorado at Utah
Time: 6:30 p.m.
TV: ABC
Who to cheer for: Colorado. Utah is considered Oklahoma's biggest opponent in the playoff race, and if the Utes lost a game, the Sooners would only need to win to get in.
