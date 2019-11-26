OU football: Oklahoma ranked No. 7 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Oklahoma is ranked No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, it was announced Tuesday night on ESPN.
The Sooners sit behind No. 4 Georgia, No. 5 Alabama and No. 6 Utah from getting in the four-team playoff. Ohio State, LSU and Clemson still sit in the top three spots. Baylor at No. 9, Oklahoma State at No. 21 and Iowa State at No. 23 are the only other Big 12 teams ranked in the top 25.
With Bedlam Saturday and the Big 12 Championship against Baylor in a week, the Sooners have a chance to make a good last impression on the committee before they announce the final four teams on Sunday, Dec. 8. Ohio State is the only other team in the top seven that will face two top 25 teams in the final two weeks of the season.
The only teams sitting in front of Oklahoma — Georgia, Alabama and Utah — could seemingly be eliminated in the coming weeks with Georgia having to face LSU in the SEC title game, Alabama missing the SEC title game and Utah not having a quality win this season and still having to play Oregon in the Pac-12 title game.
College Football Playoff committee chair and Oregon Athletics Director Rob Mullens fielded multiple questions regarding the "closeness" of Alabama, Utah and Oklahoma Tuesday night.
"We spend considerable team talking about four through six, four through nine, and again, we're comparing full resumes. There's not a metric for closeness," Mullens said on a teleconference. "Alabama (has) been dominant with the exception of a loss to LSU, we're aware of the injuries that we've mentioned. And Utah... their only loss is on the road to a ranked opponent when their running back missed the majority of the game."
When asked directly about the difference between Utah and Oklahoma, Mullens gave little insight.
"You know, obviously two very good teams," Mullens said. "When you look at Utah, the strength of their defense, and then the experience at quarterback and running back, only loss being on the road to a 22nd ranked USC, where Zack Moss missed the majority of the game with an injury.
"And then Oklahoma obviously beat No. 9 Baylor on the road without CeeDee Lamb. They also have a win over ranked Iowa State, only loss to a close quality K-State team."
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said Tuesday that the Sooners may not get in over a one-loss Utah.
Here's what Kirk Herbstreit said about Oklahoma moving up to #⃣7⃣ in the latest Playoff Rankings."If they [Utah] look good and continue to play the way they have, I think it'd be hard for the committee, personally, to move Oklahoma eventually past Utah."#OUDNA | #CFPlayoff pic.twitter.com/o22uNDgdCM— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 27, 2019
If the Sooners take care of business against OSU and Baylor, they will likely have a good chance to reach their third straight College Football Playoff.
Oklahoma will play Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT on FOX.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.