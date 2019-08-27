OU football: Oklahoma pays South Dakota $575,000 for matchup

The Sooners will pay South Dakota $575,000 for their matchup on Sept. 7, The Daily learned from an open records request to OU.
South Dakota, an FCS program in the Missouri Valley Conference, finished the 2018 season with a 4-7. It'll be the first matchup between the two programs.
Oklahoma paid FAU $1.2 million to come play in Norman in the 2018-19 season, where the Sooners won 63-14. For its home match against Louisiana-Monroe in 2016, Oklahoma paid $1.2 million as well.
Oklahoma and South Dakota will face off at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m.
