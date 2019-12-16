You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Oklahoma lands JUCO defensive lineman Josh Ellison

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Helmet

OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma has landed a commitment from JUCO defensive lineman Josh Ellison, he announced Monday morning. Ellison is ranked as the No. 2 junior college defensive tackle in the country by 247Sports. 

 Ellison, from Blinn Community College in Brenham, Texas, was originally committed to Texas A&M out of high school before deciding to take the junior college route. Ellison joins Oklahoma commit Perrion Winfrey, who is the No. 1 junior college defensive tackle in the country, in a star-studded 2020 class for the Sooners. 

Oklahoma expects most of its 2020 class to sign Wednesday, Dec. 18, during the early national signing day period. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

Load comments