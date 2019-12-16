OU football: Oklahoma lands JUCO defensive lineman Josh Ellison

Oklahoma has landed a commitment from JUCO defensive lineman Josh Ellison, he announced Monday morning. Ellison is ranked as the No. 2 junior college defensive tackle in the country by 247Sports.
What’s understood don’t gotta be explained... i am 110% committed to the university of ⭕️klahoma #boomersooner pic.twitter.com/1gYgfnL0Oq— Joshua Ellison🎲 (@ellisonjoshua5) December 16, 2019
Ellison, from Blinn Community College in Brenham, Texas, was originally committed to Texas A&M out of high school before deciding to take the junior college route. Ellison joins Oklahoma commit Perrion Winfrey, who is the No. 1 junior college defensive tackle in the country, in a star-studded 2020 class for the Sooners.
Oklahoma expects most of its 2020 class to sign Wednesday, Dec. 18, during the early national signing day period.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.