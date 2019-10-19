OU football: Oklahoma has sights set on national title and nothing less

For the first time since 2004, Oklahoma is 7-0.
Through seven games, the No. 5 Sooners (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) look like the most complete team in Norman since 2008, when OU finished No. 2 in the country. And Saturday, they showed no signs of slowing down, beating West Virginia (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) 52-14.
But Oklahoma's win Saturday is nothing to write home about, at least according to the Sooners themselves. No, a 38-point win in October over a conference opponent isn't enough for this team.
Their satisfaction, they hope, will come in January.
"This team is never going to be satisfied," sophomore nickleback Brendan 'Bookie' Radley-Hiles said. "We're going to be satisfied after that January game. After the national title is over, hopefully we're playing in that game, we're not going to be satisfied until that happens."
Oklahoma's schedule lines up for it to make a real run: at Kansas State, Iowa State at home, Baylor on the road, back home against TCU and a trip to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State to finish things out. The Sooners will likely be double-digit favorites in all five of their remaining regular season games.
With Alabama and LSU having to face each other, and Clemson and Ohio State likely running the table, Oklahoma is in perfect position to make the College Football Playoff for third consecutive season. But it's what the Sooners could do at the playoff this year that has Sooner Nation excited: Win the dang thing.
"Championship-level football team over there in the other locker room," West Virginia coach Neal Brown said in his opening statement. "I think they've got all the ingredients to make a run at it."
In recent years Oklahoma has had great quarterbacks in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray; great skill players in Dede Westbrook and Marquise Brown; great coaches in Bob Stoops and Lincoln Riley. But in terms of being a complete team, this is the best the Sooners have had to offer. And it's in large part because of the defensive turnaround under new defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
Led by Jalen Hurts and CeeDee Lamb on offense, and now Kenneth Murray and Neville Gallimore on defense, OU looks to be real contenders who can knock off an Alabama or Clemson.
"It's always been real. It's been real since the day I got here," Radley-Hiles said. "Last year, we came a game short. This year, I feel as if we're taking strides to get into that game and to come out victorious in that game."
Following their biggest win of the season, many thought the Sooners could fall into a trap game against the Mountaineers. But that certainly wasn't the case.
“I think we handled this week like a team that has some good goals in mind," coach Lincoln Riley said. "(We are) understanding that it is a process, it’s not about one game here or there, it’s a constant climb for us. ... I like our makeup, but we’re only as good as that continues. That has to continue for us, the standard has to keep going up and up.”
After Saturday's game, there was a lot of talk among the defensive players of not being complacent. A season ago, or really any time in the last five years, a performance like Saturday would be celebrated. The Sooners held the Mountaineers to just 242 total yards and 28 percent third down percentage.
But not in 2019. They have one goal in mind and that's bringing Oklahoma it's eighth national championship.
"We said coming into the season that was our goal. But you kind of don't really know what you've got until you play a game," junior linebacker Kenneth Murray said. "Coming into Houston, we kind of felt that momentum and now that we're halfway through the season, we kind of see what we are as a team, our identity as a team. So now we know that if we attack every and do what we need to do every week, we put ourselves in a great position to achieve our goal."
Offensively, Oklahoma is it where needs to be just as its been the last four seasons under coach Riley's playcalling. And with Hurts — who knows what it takes to win a national title and continues to improve as he totaled 391 yards and five touchdowns Saturday — leading the charge, Oklahoma feels as if all the pieces are there.
"Our goal right now is to maintain the improvement, there’s still a lot of improvement that needs to happen," Riley said. "It’s a fun team to coach right now, it’ll stay that way if we keep getting better. Continue to look past some of the positive things that we’re doing and keep finding ways that we can improve, then we got a chance."
As Oklahoma finished off the Mountaineers Saturday, FOX college football analyst Joe Klatt said about OU, "This is about a national championship."
Don't tell Hurts that. That, as he would say, is "rat poison."
"We don't know what the ceiling is," Hurts said. "No one knows."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.