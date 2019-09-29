OU football: Oklahoma game grades against Texas Tech

Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) secured its first conference win of the season against Texas Tech (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) with a 55-16 win in Norman Saturday.
The win marks the Sooners' 900th all-time win, becoming just one of seven programs to reach that mark. For the fourth time in a row, Oklahoma has dominated their opponent on both sides of the ball.
Here’s how the Sooners were graded in week five:
Offense: A+
Oklahoma’s offense got rolling early against the Red Raiders specifically behind the play of senior quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Hurts threw for a career-high 415 yards and three touchdowns on 17-for-24 passing and one interception. All three of Hurts’ touchdown passes were thrown to junior wide receiver Ceedee Lamb including two touchdowns for 71 and 65 yards.
But Lamb wasn’t the only Sooner who showed off big play ability.
Junior running back Trey Sermon had two touchdowns on the day, capped off by a 32-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
As a group, Oklahoma averaged 10.06 yards per play after already leading the nation in that category. Saturday’s effort was actually the Sooners' lowest of any game this season.
The Sooners finished with 443 yards passing and 201 yards rushing.
Defense: A+
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s defense had another strong performance against Texas Tech.
The Red Raiders were held to just 122 yards passing. Their longest gain of the day through the air was in the fourth quarter on a 15-yard completion that included a facemask penalty. The Oklahoma secondary avoided big plays albeit against an inexperienced quarterback.
The Sooners did struggle to stop the run at times, allowing 211 yards rushing on 37 attempts and a touchdown. Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray led the team with nine tackles and one sack.
Redshirt senior Neville Gallimore helped cause the defense’s biggest play of the day, with a forced fumble. The Ontario-native added three tackles and a quarterback hurry.
The Sooners held Texas Tech to just 1-of-14 on third down conversions and allowed just one touchdown. A very big improvement from the last couple of times these teams met.
Special Teams: A
The only flaw from the special teams came on a successful fake punt by the Red Raiders. Other than that, the special teams had a very solid performance.
Redshirt freshman kickoff kicker Gabe Brkic took over for redshirt sophomore placekicker Calum Sutherland and was 2-for-2 on field goals.
Meanwhile redshirt sophomore Reeves Mundchau kicked all three of his punts over 50 yards including a 67-yard bomb.
