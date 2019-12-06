OU football: Oklahoma calls for construction of new 'Sooner Schooner'

Oklahoma is in search of a wagon builder to construct a new Sooner Schooner, according to OU’s weekly Request For Proposal document.
According to OU’s weekly Request For Proposal document, OU is in search of a “professional wagon builder” to build the new Sooner Schooner. They hope for it to be completed by April 1. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/5ARUjZpRQV— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 6, 2019
The document states that the university is seeking bids from suppliers for the construction of the celebrated schooner and is expecting its completion by April 1.
"The University of Oklahoma is seeking a professional wagon builder to design and construct the new Sooner Schooner wagon," the document says. "Since 1964, The Sooner Schooner has been one of college football’s most recognizable traditions and in 2019 was named the #1 tradition in college football by Sports Illustrated."
The call for a new Sooner Schooner comes three months after the current one tipped over and crashed during the Sooners' win over West Virginia. Since then, the schooner has been fixed, but has not seen the field since the incident.
Here's the Sooner Schooner crash during the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/Tkk9YZnnla— RJ Young (@RJ_Young) October 19, 2019
