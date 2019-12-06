You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Oklahoma calls for construction of new 'Sooner Schooner'

Sooner Schooner

Sooner Schooner makes a run after an OU touchdown Nov. 11.

 Clark Safely/The Daily

Oklahoma is in search of a wagon builder to construct a new Sooner Schooner, according to OU’s weekly Request For Proposal document.

The document states that the university is seeking bids from suppliers for the construction of the celebrated schooner and is expecting its completion by April 1.

"The University of Oklahoma is seeking a professional wagon builder to design and construct the new Sooner Schooner wagon," the document says. "Since 1964, The Sooner Schooner has been one of college football’s most recognizable traditions and in 2019 was named the #1 tradition in college football by Sports Illustrated."

The call for a new Sooner Schooner comes three months after the current one tipped over and crashed during the Sooners' win over West Virginia. Since then, the schooner has been fixed, but has not seen the field since the incident.

The Sooner Schooner is a long-standing tradition, running after every score by the Sooners. The crash was the first time the Schooner has crashed since 1993, when it flipped on its side during a game against Colorado.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

