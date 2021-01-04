OU football: Offensive lineman Stacey Wilkins to return for 2021 season, per report

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Stacey Wilkins will return to the Sooners in 2021 after opting out of the 2020 season, according to SoonerScoop's Bob Przybylo.
Opt-outs returning to #Sooners for 2021 season?- RB Kennedy Brooks- DL Jalen Redmond ... And now can confirm offensive tackle Stacey Wilkins is coming back to #OU for 2021 season.— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) January 4, 2021
Wilkins never officially announced his decision to sit out for the year, but he strangely disappeared from OU's online roster in October. Wilkins was expected by some to be a starter in 2020, but was listed as the backup to freshman Anton Harrison on Oklahoma's initial depth chart.
In Wilkins' absence, OU ended up going with Harrison and redshirt senior Erik Swenson at the position for the majority of the 2020 season. Yet, Wilkins return in 2021 could benefit an offensive line group that is losing center Creed Humphrey and right tackle Adrian Ealy to the NFL.
