OU football: Offensive lineman Stacey Wilkins to return for 2021 season, per report

  Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Stacey Wilkins will return to the Sooners in 2021 after opting out of the 2020 season, according to SoonerScoop's Bob Przybylo.

Wilkins never officially announced his decision to sit out for the year, but he strangely disappeared from OU's online roster in October. Wilkins was expected by some to be a starter in 2020, but was listed as the backup to freshman Anton Harrison on Oklahoma's initial depth chart.

In Wilkins' absence, OU ended up going with Harrison and redshirt senior Erik Swenson at the position for the majority of the 2020 season. Yet, Wilkins return in 2021 could benefit an offensive line group that is losing center Creed Humphrey and right tackle Adrian Ealy to the NFL.

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

