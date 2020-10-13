You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Offensive lineman Chris Murray wins appeal, eligible for Sooners' 2020 season

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Offensive Coordinator Bill Bedenbaugh

OU co-offensive coordinator Bill Bedenbaugh coaches the offensive line before the game against Baylor Sept. 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Head coach Lincoln Riley confirmed transfer offensive lineman Chris Murray won his appeal and will be eligible for the rest of the Sooners' season on Monday. Prior to Oklahoma's 53-45 win over Texas on Saturday, it was reported Murray had been granted a 2020 eligibility waiver by the NCAA per The Athletic's Jason Kersey.

Murray traveled with the Sooners to the Red River Showdown, where he was spotted during warmups.

"It comes at a good time," Riley said in a media Zoom conference. "(We) get a bye week and a chance to get him up to speed. He's certainly a guy that, based on what we've seen, I believe will have a chance to contribute for us this year."

A native of Palmdale, California, Murray transferred to Oklahoma from UCLA in April. He started 24-straight games for the Bruins from 2018-19. At 6-foot-3, Murray was listed as a four-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.

Following a bye week, the Sooners face TCU (1-2 Big 12) on Oct. 24 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments