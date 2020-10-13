OU football: Offensive lineman Chris Murray wins appeal, eligible for Sooners' 2020 season

Head coach Lincoln Riley confirmed transfer offensive lineman Chris Murray won his appeal and will be eligible for the rest of the Sooners' season on Monday. Prior to Oklahoma's 53-45 win over Texas on Saturday, it was reported Murray had been granted a 2020 eligibility waiver by the NCAA per The Athletic's Jason Kersey.
UCLA transfer O-lineman Chris Murray has been granted a waiver to play for Oklahoma this season, per a source close to the program. I wouldn't expect to see him much today though. #Sooners— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) October 10, 2020
Lincoln Riley confirms UCLA OL transfer Chris Murray has been declared eligible and will be available against TCU in two weeks.— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) October 13, 2020
Murray traveled with the Sooners to the Red River Showdown, where he was spotted during warmups.
"It comes at a good time," Riley said in a media Zoom conference. "(We) get a bye week and a chance to get him up to speed. He's certainly a guy that, based on what we've seen, I believe will have a chance to contribute for us this year."
A native of Palmdale, California, Murray transferred to Oklahoma from UCLA in April. He started 24-straight games for the Bruins from 2018-19. At 6-foot-3, Murray was listed as a four-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.
Following a bye week, the Sooners face TCU (1-2 Big 12) on Oct. 24 in Fort Worth, Texas.
