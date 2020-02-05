You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Offensive analyst Zach Hanson joins Tulsa as offensive line coach

Oklahoma senior offensive analyst Zach Hanson has joined Tulsa as its offensive line coach. Tulsa announced the hire on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Hanson, husband of OU recruiting director Annie Hanson, joined the Sooners in March of 2019. Before joining the staff he was the tight ends coach at Kansas.

Riley has made two hires in this offseason — running backs coach DeMarco Murray and linebackers coach Jamar Cain. With Hanson's departure, a quality control position remains empty.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

