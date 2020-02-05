OU football: Offensive analyst Zach Hanson joins Tulsa as offensive line coach

Oklahoma senior offensive analyst Zach Hanson has joined Tulsa as its offensive line coach. Tulsa announced the hire on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.
We’re excited to welcome @CoachZachHanson to the family as our offensive line coach!#ReignCane 👑🌀 #HuntForTheCrown pic.twitter.com/TIb3VP7EW6— Tulsa Football (@TulsaFootball) February 5, 2020
Hanson, husband of OU recruiting director Annie Hanson, joined the Sooners in March of 2019. Before joining the staff he was the tight ends coach at Kansas.
Riley has made two hires in this offseason — running backs coach DeMarco Murray and linebackers coach Jamar Cain. With Hanson's departure, a quality control position remains empty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.