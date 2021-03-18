OU football: Notes from updated 2021 spring roster release

Oklahoma football released its 2021 updated spring football roster on Thursday.
OU coach Lincoln Riley spoke to reporters on Thursday to preview the start of spring practice on Monday, March 22. The Sooners will then hold their annual spring game on Saturday, April 24 with 25 percent stadium capacity due to COVID-19.
Here’s a review of the updated roster:
Chanse Sylvie not listed
Redshirt senior cornerback Chanse Sylvie was not listed on the updated 2021 spring roster. Sylvie, who appeared in all 11 games, made eight tackles last season, seven of which came against Kansas on Nov. 7.
An Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection, Sylvie was the sixth Sooner named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for off the field impact. He discussed police reform with the Norman Mayor and released a plan for American police reform last fall.
Kennedy Brooks, Jalen Redmond, Stacy Wilkins, back from opt out
Redshirt junior Kennedy Brooks, redshirt sophomore Jalen Redmond and redshirt freshman Stacy Wilkins are listed on the roster after opting out for the 2020 season.
Brooks — who ran for 2,067 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career — adds another running back to the room that lost senior Rhamondre Stevenson to the 2021 NFL Draft, along with junior Tennessee transfer Eric Gray.
Redmond, who missed time for recurring blood clots his freshman season, opted out of the 2020 season as well, although it was never confirmed as to why. Redmond led the team with 6.5 sacks in 2019.
Redmond was listed at 266 pounds before his last game in the Peach Bowl of the 2019 season, but is now listed at 284 pounds, according to the roster.
Billy Bowman listed as defensive back
Early-enrollee freshman Billy Bowman was listed as a defensive back, after being the No. 2 ranked athlete in the nation by Rivals.
Bowman played wide receiver and defensive back at Denton Ryan as a high school senior en route to an undefeated record and a Texas 5A state championship. Bowman had 1,207 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior. He chose OU over the likes of Georgia, LSU and Texas.
Transfers listed
The additions of Tennessee transfers Eric Gray, Keshawn Lawrence and Wanya Morris, along with Arizona offensive line transfer Robert Congel and Penn State quarterback transfer Micah Bowens highlight the spring roster.
Gray, a junior, ran for 1,311 yards for the Volunteers. Morris, a former 4-star offensive line recruit per Rivals, started 19 games in his first two seasons at Tennessee, with Lawrence appearing in all 10 games as a freshman. Bowens and Congel will likely serve as quarterback and offensive line depth, respectively.
