OU football: No. 10 Sooners make furious second-half comeback to beat No. 13 Baylor, 34-31

WACO, Texas — CeeDee Lamb’s absence was felt.
The junior wide receiver didn’t play in Oklahoma’s 34-31 win against No. 13 Baylor Saturday night as the No. 10 Sooners tried to dig themselves out of a disastrous first half.
Yet, after being down by 21 points at halftime, the Sooners were able to orchestrate a furious comeback, scoring 24 unanswered points in the second half.
Hurts finished the first half 8-of-14 with 80 passing yards. He finished the game with 297 passing yards, 114 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the air. Oklahoma’s defense held Baylor scoreless in the second half.
In the beginning of the second quarter, Hurts fumbled the ball on the Sooners’ own 27-yard line, prompting the Bears to score two plays later with a 4-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Charlie Brewer to put the Bears up 14-3. Baylor’s Grayland Arnold intercepted a Hurts pass attempt on the next OU drive, and returned it 71 yards to the Sooners’ 9-yard line. Brewer connected with wide receiver Denzel Mims in the end zone right after to make the score 21-3.
With three seconds left in the half, Baylor kicker John Mayers kicked a 28-yard field goal to make the score 31-10 going into halftime. Oklahoma’s first touchdown didn’t come until Hurts connected with freshman tight end Austin Stogner for a 5-yard touchdown with 5:56 left in the second quarter.
With Lamb out, Hurts connected with some new faces to make the comeback work. He threw to freshman wide receiver Theo Wease Jr., sophomore fullback Brayden Willis and Stogner for touchdowns in the second half. With 1:45 left in regulation, kicker Gabe Brkic made a 31-yard field goal to put the Sooners up 34-31 to complete the comeback.
The Sooners forced two turnovers, the last one being an interception from linebacker Nik Bonitto with 29 seconds left in regulation to ice the game.
The Sooners play TCU at home on Nov. 23.
Follow along with our live scoring summary below:
First quarter (9:25): Oklahoma 3, Baylor 0: Gabe Brkic makes a 39-yard field goal.
First quarter (5:26): Oklahoma 3, Baylor 7: Baylor scores on a 2-yard touchdown run.
First quarter (1:51): Oklahoma 3, Baylor 14: Baylor scores on a 30-yard touchdown pass.
Second quarter (14:56): Oklahoma 3, Baylor 21: Baylor scores on a 4-yard touchdown run.
Second quarter (11:02): Oklahoma 3, Baylor 28: Baylor scores on a 9-yard touchdown pass.
Second quarter (5:06): Oklahoma 10, Baylor 28: Jalen Hurts finds Austin Stogner for a 5-yard touchdown pass.
Second quarter (0:03): Oklahoma 10, Baylor 31: Baylor makes a 28-yard field goal.
Third quarter (9:16): Oklahoma 17, Baylor 31: Jalen Hurts finds Austin Stogner for a 3-yard touchdown pass.
Fourth quarter (12:58): Oklahoma 24, Baylor 31: Theo Wease catches a 19-yard touchdown pass.
Fourth quarter (5:25): Oklahoma 31, Baylor 31: Jalen Hurts finds Brayden Willis for a 2-yard touchdown pass.
Fourth quarter (1:49): Oklahoma 34, Baylor 31: Gabe Brkic makes a 31-yard field goal.
