OU football: No criminal charges to be filed in bar fight involving Spencer Jones, district attorney says

No charges will be administered in the altercation at Logie’s On The Corner between Oklahoma holder Spencer Jones and OU student Walker Brown, the Norman Police Department announced in a press release Thursday.
The investigation was completed on March 9, 24 days after the incident late on Feb. 13. Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn reviewed the “thorough investigation” by NPD that included “investigative reports, videos, witness statements and other documents provided by the investigators,” per the release.
“We have carefully considered the entirety of the circumstances surrounding the incident including a previous altercation between the parties and the actions that led up to the physical fight caught on camera by a bystander,” Mashburn said. “My office has decided that no criminal charges are appropriate as this appears to be a mutual combat situation in which both parties voluntarily engaged in a fist fight.”
In the video of the fight posted to Twitter, it appeared that Brown was bleeding prior to engaging in the fight captured on video. However, Jones’ roommate Joe Castiglione Jr, the son of OU’s Athletic Director Joe Castiglione, said a few punches were thrown after a verbal argument with an unspecified bystander in line in the restroom, but none were by Jones.
“Spencer and his friend used the restroom after breaking up the fight,” Castiglione Jr. said on Twitter. “As they were leaving Walker came back in the restroom with his brother. This is around where the video begins.”
The Daily previously reported that Jones nearly lost his left eye in the fight and underwent a four-hour reconstructive surgery, according to his attorney, Woodrow “Woody” Glass of Ward and Glass, L.L.P. in Norman. Brown’s GoFundMe page raised over $65,000 after he tore his bicep during the altercation and required surgery.
Walker and Braden were hitting on Andrew's gf. Andrew told them to go away and that she was with him. They said "oh yeah? Come to the bathroom and tell us that". So he did, and that was the first fight. Basically, the two brothers started all of it.
