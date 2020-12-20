OU football: No. 6 Sooners to play No. 7 Florida in Cotton Bowl

No. 6 Oklahoma is scheduled to play No. 7 Florida in the Cotton Bowl at 7 p.m. CT on Dec. 30, the College Football Playoff Selection Show announced Sunday.
The Sooners (8-2, 7-2 Big 12) are just coming off a 27-21 win over then-No. 6 Iowa State, earning the program's sixth-straight Big 12 Championship after starting conference play 0-2.
Florida (8-3, 8-2 SEC) is just coming of a 52-46 loss to No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship. The Gators were on a six-game win streak before dropping their previous two games to LSU and Alabama.
Florida beat the Sooners in the BCS National Championship, 24-14, backed by quarterback Tim Tebow.
