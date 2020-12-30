OU football: No. 6 Sooners demolish No. 7 Florida, 55-20, in Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON — No. 6 Oklahoma (9-2) rode its dominant offense and stout defense to a 55-20 win over No. 7 Florida (8-4) in the 2020 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium Wednesday night.
OU flew out of the gate after winning the coin toss and electing to receive. The Sooners needed just five plays to go 79 yards, with their initial drive culminating in a 27-yard touchdown pass from redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler to freshman receiver Marvin Mims.
One kickoff and two plays later, Oklahoma squelched any chance of an immediate rally by Florida. Redshirt junior nickelback Tre Norwood picked off Heisman finalist Kyle Trask for his team- and Big 12-leading fifth interception of the season and returned the ball 45 yards for a touchdown. OU took a 14-0 lead just under three minutes into the game.
On the ensuing Florida drive, redshirt sophomore linebacker Brian Asamoah intercepted Trask and returned it 29 yards, giving OU good field position on its own 45-yard line. The Sooners cashed in on their second turnover via a 43-yard field goal from redshirt sophomore kicker Gabe Brkic and took a 17-0 lead.
With Florida threatening to score on its third drive, redshirt freshman defensive back Woodi Washington picked off Trask in the end zone to maintain the Speed D shutout. The Sooners’ gave Trask his first collegiate game with three interceptions and added to their total of eight picks across the past eight games.
Oklahoma couldn’t capitalize on its third turnover, though, as Rattler was sacked and fumbled the ball over to the Gators. Florida made OU pay for the mistake, netting a 21-yard field goal from kicker Evan McPherson to finally get on the board with 31 seconds left in the first quarter.
Even with the minor hiccup, the Sooners continued their dominance in the opening period, and finished the 2020 season having outscored opponents 151-20 in first quarters.
Florida got its first touchdown of the night nearly seven minutes into the second quarter on a 1-yard keeper by backup quarterback Emory Jones. After senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled on OU’s next drive, the Gators threatened to tie, but Oklahoma held its opponent to a field goal.
Rattler responded on the Sooners’ next possession, tossing to sophomore receiver Theo Wease for a 36-yard catch-and-run touchdown and widening his team’s lead to 24-13. Florida attempted to answer with under three minutes left until halftime, but McPherson’s 58-yard field goal try fell short.
OU widened its advantage with 16 seconds left in the half on a 1-yard scoring scramble by Rattler and took a commanding 31-13 lead into the break.
Both teams remained dormant offensively until nearly midway through the third quarter, when a 73-yard sprint by freshman running back Seth McGowan set up a 20-yard field goal by Brkic. Stevenson proceeded to carry the freight on OU’s subsequent drive, ripping off a 50-yard run on the possession’s first play and capping the march with a 15-yard touchdown trot.
The Sooners held a 41-13 advantage over the Gators entering the fourth quarter, and shut down a scoring attempt by Florida on fourth-and-goal to begin the period. With 10:30 to play, Oklahoma poured on more points by way of Rattler’s 20-yard touchdown throw to redshirt junior receiver Charleston Rambo.
OU went up 55-13 with just over six minutes remaining thanks to a 46-yard touchdown run by redshirt freshman running back Marcus Major. Florida scored its first points of the second half with little over three minutes left on a 27-yard touchdown throw from third-string passer Anthony Richardson to receiver Jordan Pouncey.
Rattler finished 14-of-23 for 247 yards and three touchdowns before yielding to freshman backup Chandler Morris in the fourth quarter. McGowan led Oklahoma in receiving with three catches for 70 yards and Stevenson led OU’s ground game with 186 rushing yards on 18 carries.
On defense, junior safety Pat Fields topped the stat sheet with seven total tackles and redshirt sophomore linebacker Nik Bonitto had Oklahoma’s lone sack. Speed D registered a combined four tackles for loss between four players to go along with its three picks, and vanquished its poor bowl reputation with a dominant effort.
Oklahoma concluded a COVID-19-plagued 2020 season with its first bowl win under head coach Lincoln Riley. The Sooners will be looking to compete for a national championship in 2021 after narrowly missing the College Football Playoff this season for just the third time since its birth in 2014.
Here's The Daily's scoring summary below:
Fourth quarter (3:18): Sooners 55, Florida 20: Florida scores on a 27-yard touchdown pass.
Fourth quarter (6:11): Sooners 55, Florida 13: Running back Marcus Major runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
Fourth quarter (10:30): Sooners 48, Florida 13: Spencer Rattler finds wide receiver Charleston Rambo for a 20-yard touchdown.
Third quarter (3:58): Sooners 41, Florida 13: Running back Rhamondre Stevenson dodges multiple defenders and breaks free for a 15-yard touchdown run.
Third quarter (7:55): Sooners 34, Florida 13: Gabe Brkic kicks a 20-yard field goal.
Second quarter (0:16): Sooners 31, Florida 13: Spencer Rattler scores on a 1-yard touchdown run.
Second quarter (4:08): Sooners 24, Florida 13: Spencer Rattler connects with wide receiver Theo Wease for a 36-yard touchdown.
Second quarter (6:10): Sooners 17, Florida 13: Florida kicks a 35-yard field goal.
Second quarter (8:08): Sooners 17, Florida 10: Quarterback Emory Jones scores on a 1-yard touchdown rush.
First quarter (0:32): Sooners 17, Florida 3: Florida makes a 21-yard field goal.
First quarter (8:08): Sooners 17, Florida 0: Gabe Brkic kicks a 43-yard field goal to add to the Sooners' lead.
First quarter (12:22): Sooners 14, Florida 0: Defensive back Tre Norwood returns an interception 45 yards for a touchdown.
First quarter (12:59): Sooners 7, Florida 0: Quarterback Spencer Rattler connects with wide receiver Marvin Mims for a 27-yard touchdown.
