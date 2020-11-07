OU football: No. 19 Sooners dominate winless Kansas in 62-9 victory

No. 19 Oklahoma (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) defeated Kansas (0-7, 0-6 Big 12), 62-9, at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman on Saturday afternoon.
Senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson dominated on the ground once again in his second game back from suspension, carrying 11 times for 104 yards and two touchdowns.
Meanwhile, redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler worked his way through an apparent left hip injury to complete 15 of 27 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown, while rushing for another score before exiting the game during the third quarter.
Redshirt senior cornerback Chanse Sylvie led the Sooner defense with seven total tackles, while redshirt sophomore linebacker Nik Bonitto dished out three of Oklahoma’s nine sacks. Bonitto also led the team with three of OU’s 11 tackles for a loss.
The Sooners started the game on defense, and a big third down interception by senior cornerback Tre Brown provided great field position for the offense. OU capitalized three plays later on Rattler’s 20-yard touchdown pass to sophomore H-back Austin Stogner.
After another defensive stop, Rattler’s interception brought the Jayhawks life, but a near-interception by junior defensive back Brendan “Bookie” Radley-Hiles and a subsequent stop squelched Kansas’ momentum.
Stevenson’s 13-yard touchdown run on the ensuing drive put OU up 14-0, and the Sooners never looked back. While the offense wasn’t at its best during the first half, Rattler and crew managed to build a 31-3 advantage at the break. A 2-yard run by Rattler, a 4-yard scamper by junior running back T.J. Pledger and a field goal by redshirt sophomore kicker Gabe Brkic accounted for the Sooners’ points in the second quarter.
Another made kick by Brkic and a 29-yard touchdown run by Stevenson inflated Oklahoma’s lead to 41-3 after the third quarter as Kansas was unable to muster any offense.
Oklahoma continued to pour on the points in the final quarter. Redshirt sophomore backup quarterback Tanner Mordecai tossed a 14-yard touchdown pass to freshman receiver Marvin Mims, while redshirt freshman running back Marcus Major ran three yards for a score. For Oklahoma’s final score of the contest, freshman quarterback Chandler Morris scrambled 13 yards for his first career touchdown.
The Jayhawks finally found the end zone as time expired on a touchdown pass from junior quarterback Miles Kendrick to freshman running back Amauri Pesek-Hickson, but were severely outgained by the Sooners, who had 540 total yards to Kansas’ 246.
Following a bye week, Oklahoma’s next game will be against No. 14 Oklahoma State (5-1, 4-1 Big 12) on Nov. 21 in Norman, with the kickoff time and TV channel for the contest yet to be determined.
Follow along with The Daily's scoring summary below:
Fourth quarter (0:00): Sooners 62, Kansas 9: Kansas scores on a 20-yard touchdown pass.
Fourth quarter (7:50): Sooners 62, Kansas 3: Freshman quarterback Chandler Morris scores on a 13-yard keeper.
Fourth quarter (11:21): Sooners 55, Kansas 3: Running back Marcus Major rushes 3 yards for a touchdown.
Fourth quarter (14:54): Sooners 48, Kansas 3: Quarterback Tanner Mordecai completes a 14-yard pass to Marvin Mims for a touchdown.
Third quarter (8:59): Sooners 41, Kansas 3: Running back Rhamondre Stevenson scores on a 29-yard touchdown.
Third quarter (11:17): Sooners 34, Kansas 3: Kicker Gabe Brkic makes a 50-yard field goal.
Second quarter (0:00): Sooners 31, Kansas 3: Kansas scores on a 32-yard field goal.
Second quarter (1:26): Sooners 31, Kansas 0: Running back T.J. Pledger rushes 4 yards for a touchdown.
Second quarter (4:48): Sooners 24, Kansas 0: Kicker Gabe Brkic makes a 40-yard field goal.
Second quarter (8:13): Sooners 21, Kansas 0: Quarterback Spencer Rattler keeps the ball for a 2-yard touchdown.
First quarter (1:26): Sooners 14, Kansas 0: Running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushes 13 yards for a touchdown.
First quarter (12:01): Sooners 7, Kansas 0: Quarterback Spencer Rattler finds sophomore H-back Austin Stogner for a 20-yard touchdown.
