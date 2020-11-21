OU football: No. 18 Sooners keep Big 12 title hopes alive with dominant 41-13 win over No. 14 Oklahoma State

No. 18 Oklahoma (6-2, 5-2 Big 12) improved its winning streak to five with a 41-13 win over No. 14 Oklahoma State (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) on Saturday night.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler tossed four touchdowns and for 301 yards on 17-of-24 attempts as the Sooners defeated the Cowboys in the first primetime Bedlam game in Norman.
Heading into halftime leading 27-13, Oklahoma had a lot going for it early on.
Rattler threw for two touchdowns and ran for one more in the game’s first 10 minutes. He had 223 passing yards in the first half alone. Freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims tallied three receptions for 65 yards in that span, which included an impressive diving catch for 27 yards. Oklahoma’s run game failed to get going in the first half, however, as the team only managed 32 total yards on 18 attempts by halftime.
As for Oklahoma State, quarterback Spencer Sanders left the game early on after taking a hit by OU junior defensive end Ronnie Perkins. Freshman Shane Illingworth came in Sanders’ absence and finished the first half with 64 passing yards and touchdown on 4-of-14 attempts. Wide receiver Tylan Wallace led the way for the Cowboys’ offense in half one, recording three receptions for 55 yards. Running back Chuba Hubbard had four carries for 28 yards before halftime.
Both teams traded field goals as the first half came to a close.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, which saw five total punts and a missed field goal by kicker Gabe Brkic. The scoring drought came to an end when an OU trick play resulted in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Rattler to redshirt junior H-back Jeremiah Hall at the start of the fourth quarter. From there, Sanders returned to quarterback for OSU but couldn’t manage to field a comeback for the Cowboys.
Rattler found sophomore wide receiver Theo Wease for a 31-yard touchdown with under seven minutes remaining to effectively end the game.
Senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson finished with 141 rushing yards on 26 carries as OU ended with 492 total yards of offense. Defensively, the Sooners forced one turnover, which was an interception from sophomore linebacker David Ugwoegbu in the first quarter.
Sanders and Illingworth finished with a combined 168 passing yards and one touchdown on 15-of-40 attempts for the Cowboys. Neither Hubbard or Wallace scored a touchdown as Oklahoma State posted 246 yards of total offense as a team. Defensively, the Cowboys allowed their most points in a single game this season.
Next, Oklahoma continues its conference schedule against West Virginia on Nov. 28 in Morgantown.
Here's The Daily's scoring summary below:
Fourth quarter (6:28): Sooners 41, Oklahoma State 13: Quarterback Spencer Rattler finds a wide-open sophomore receiver Theo Wease for a 31-yard touchdown.
Fourth quarter (14:15): Sooners 34, Oklahoma State 13: Quarterback Spencer Rattler throws to H-back Jeremiah Hall for a 30-yard touchdown.
Second quarter (1:43): Sooners 27, Oklahoma State 13: Oklahoma State kicks a 37-yard field goal.
Second quarter (4:57): Sooners 27, Oklahoma State 10: Oklahoma State kicks a 38-yard field goal.
Second quarter (8:39): Sooners 27, Oklahoma State 7: Kicker Gabe Brkic makes a 29-yard field goal.
Second quarter (13:33): Sooners 24, Oklahoma State 7: Kicker Gabe Brkic kicks a 40-yard field goal.
First quarter (2:03): Sooners 21, Oklahoma State 7: Oklahoma State quarterback Shane Illingworth throws a 15-yard touchdown pass.
First quarter (6:09): Sooners 21, Oklahoma State 0: Quarterback Spencer Rattler throws a 9-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Theo Wease for a touchdown.
First quarter (8:26): Sooners 14, Oklahoma State 0: Quarterback Spencer Rattler connects with freshman Mikey Henderson for a 20-yard touchdown.
First quarter (12:37): Sooners 7, Oklahoma State 0: Quarterback Spencer Rattler runs a 9-yard keeper to open up the game's scoring.
