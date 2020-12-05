You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: No. 11 Sooners vs Baylor time, TV channel, pregame reading

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
D.J. Graham

Freshman cornerback D.J. Graham yells after missing an interception during the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 21.

 Trey Young/The Daily

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Place: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

TV channel: FOX

Radio: Directory

PREGAME READING

OU football: Joe Castiglione says new CDC contact tracing guidelines are in place, reduced fan capacity not being considered

OU football: Bob Stoops won't assume coaching role in Sooners vs Baylor

OU football: 2021 5-star running back recruit Camar Wheaton to choose between Sooners, Alabama

OU football: Lincoln Riley announces Sooners will not hold senior day festivities due to COVID-19 precautions

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

Load comments