OU football: Nik Bonitto's interception seals Sooner win, shows promise for future of defense

WACO, Texas — After Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer threw an interception with 29 seconds remaining to seal a 34-31 Oklahoma victory, the Sooner defense sprinted to the southeast corner of McLane Stadium and piled on top of one player.
Under the pile of Sooners wasn’t Butkus semifinalist Kenneth Murray, Bednarik watch list member Neville Gallimore or one of the seniors who have played in multiple College Football Playoff games.
Instead it was Nik Bonitto, the redshirt freshman linebacker who didn’t get his first start until the middle of the season.
“It was unreal, and it honestly felt like a movie,” Bonitto said of the moment. “I’ve never experienced anything like that, and just to see that team come together with the way it ended — it was a storybook. I loved it.”
Eyewitness News | ABC
(null)
Bonitto’s interception was the culmination of an improbable comeback that started with the Sooners (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) heading to the halftime locker room down 31-10 and finished with the defense shutting out the prolific Baylor offense in the second half.
The play was a perfect microcosm of the Sooners’ "next man up, next play up" mentality they have fostered under first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
Bonitto wasn’t the starter until he was thrust into the job when redshirt junior Jon-Michael Terry went down with a season-ending injury in late October. One play prior to intercepting Brewer’s pass, Bonitto dropped an interception that also would’ve sealed the game.
“Nik’s been a guy that’s stepped up for us, and he really stepped up big for us tonight,” Murray said. “I’m extremely proud of him. He never lets anything get to his head, and he just continues to go out there to work and improve.”
Brewer and the Bears came out and surgically engineered drive after drive to score on the Sooner defense, which has been reeling after giving up 48 and 41 points to Kansas State and Iowa State, respectively, in its last two games.
In the first half, the Sooners looked like the same team they were in the second halves against the Cyclones and the Wildcats. Brewer accounted for four total touchdowns, and the 31 points were the most the Sooners had given up in a half this year.
“We just had to understand that if we execute our jobs, then things take care of themselves,” Murray said. “In the first half, we were kind of shooting ourselves in the foot a little bit. We were getting down in situations we don’t want to be put in, so we really just had to settle in and do our job.”
On the first Baylor offensive play in the second half, running back JaMycal Hasty scampered 32 yards before senior cornerback Parnell Motley punched it out of his hands and sophomore safety Patrick Fields recovered it to secure the first Sooner takeaway since the 55-16 win against Texas Tech on Sept. 28.
But perhaps more importantly than being the first takeaway in eight weeks, the fumble gave the Sooners momentum and confidence heading into the rest of the second half.
“It was a big relief for me,” Grinch said. “If you want to curb the momentum of an opponent, there’s only certain ways you can get that done ... If you’re not creating takeaways — and I believe it was four or five straight weeks for us, and I tried to stop counting — then you have no momentum plays.”
The second half has monumental implications for the Sooners’ College Football Playoff hopes, but more immediately it serves as a reminder of what this defense flashed in the early parts of the season.
They resembled the same group that sacked Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger nine times at the Cotton Bowl, the same group that had four takeaways through three games and the same group that was ranked in the top 40 nationally in seven statistical categories through seven games.
“It’s proven on tape that when we do what we’re supposed to do, it works,” Murray said. “We have a bunch of tape that shows that, and so at the end of the day it comes down to us just focusing and us just understanding that everything’s not going to be perfect and everything’s not going to go our way.
“We just have to continue to fight and continue to believe.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.