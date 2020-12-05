OU football: Nik Bonitto, Pat Fields, Brendan Radley-Hiles among 14 not warming up ahead of Sooners vs Baylor

No. 11 Oklahoma has 13 Sooners from the two-deep roster not warming up ahead of its game against Baylor Saturday night. Freshman H-back Mikey Henderson, who is not listed on the two-deep roster, wasn't on the field for pregame warmups either.
The Sooners off the two-deep who were not warming up are:
- Freshman running back Seth McGowan
- Sophomore H-back Austin Stogner
- Junior safety Pat Fields
- Junior nickelback Brendan Radley-Hiles
- Freshman offensive lineman Andrew Raym
- Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Brey Walker
- Freshman receiver Brian Darby
- Freshman linebacker Shane Whitter
- Redshirt sophomore linebacker Nik Bonitto
- Freshman linebacker Brynden Walker
- Redshirt junior defensive back Justin Broiles
- Freshman safety Bryson Washington
- Redshirt freshman cornerback Woodi Washington
Among those back on the field after missing OU's 41-13 win over Oklahoma State on Nov. 21 are sophomore receiver Jadon Haselwood, senior defensive lineman LaRon Stokes, redshirt senior linebacker Jon-Michael Terry and sophomore cornerback Jaden Davis.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on FOX.
