You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Nik Bonitto, Pat Fields, Brendan Radley-Hiles among 14 not warming up ahead of Sooners vs Baylor

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Pat Fields

Junior safety Pat Fields realizes he missed a player during the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 21.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 11 Oklahoma has 13 Sooners from the two-deep roster not warming up ahead of its game against Baylor Saturday night. Freshman H-back Mikey Henderson, who is not listed on the two-deep roster, wasn't on the field for pregame warmups either.

The Sooners off the two-deep who were not warming up are:

  • Freshman running back Seth McGowan
  • Sophomore H-back Austin Stogner
  • Junior safety Pat Fields
  • Junior nickelback Brendan Radley-Hiles
  • Freshman offensive lineman Andrew Raym
  • Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Brey Walker
  • Freshman receiver Brian Darby
  • Freshman linebacker Shane Whitter
  • Redshirt sophomore linebacker Nik Bonitto
  • Freshman linebacker Brynden Walker
  • Redshirt junior defensive back Justin Broiles
  • Freshman safety Bryson Washington
  • Redshirt freshman cornerback Woodi Washington 

Among those back on the field after missing OU's 41-13 win over Oklahoma State on Nov. 21 are sophomore receiver Jadon Haselwood, senior defensive lineman LaRon Stokes, redshirt senior linebacker Jon-Michael Terry and sophomore cornerback Jaden Davis.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on FOX.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments