OU football: Nick Saban praises Jalen Hurts, says he's 'really happy for him'

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts talks with ESPN after the game against Houston Sept. 1.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Nick Saban doesn't typically hand out compliments. 

But the Alabama head coach was more than complimentary Monday of his former quarterback and now Sooners star Jalen Hurts. 

“I hear he played extremely well and did an outstanding job. And that doesn’t surprise me in the least bit,” Saban said. “We’re really happy for him, not only in the way he handled himself throughout this entire process, but now that he’s having success as well.”

Hurts spent three seasons with Saban at Alabama, going 26-2 as a starter. Saban benched Hurts during the 2017 national title game, which eventually led to Hurts becoming Tua Tagovailoa's backup and transferring to Oklahoma. Despite his fallout with the Crimson Tide, there seems to be no bad blood between Hurts and Saban. 

Hurts was impressive in his Sooners debut, totalling for 508 yards and six touchdowns in a 49-31 win over Houston. 

