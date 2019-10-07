OU football: Nick Bosa taunts Baker Mayfield with imaginary flag plant

After taking Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield to the ground on an incompletion late in the second quarter of Monday night’s Browns and 49ers contest, Ohio State product and current San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa proceeded to taunt his former Oklahoma opponent with an imaginary flag plant.
Remember Baker Mayfield planting the flag at Ohio State?— Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) October 8, 2019
Nick Bosa sure as shit does pic.twitter.com/A08Z14syLX
The gesture is a reference back to 2017, when Mayfield planted an OU flag in the middle of Ohio Stadium after he and the Sooners marched into Columbus and upset Bosa’s Buckeyes, 31-16.
Bosa put on quite a show in the first half with a sack, two tackles for a loss and a fumble recovery. The 49ers lead the Browns 28-3 early in the third quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.