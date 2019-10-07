You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Nick Bosa taunts Baker Mayfield with imaginary flag plant

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Planting the flag

Senior quarterback Baker Mayfield plants the flag in the end zone before the game against Texas Tech Oct 28.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

After taking Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield to the ground on an incompletion late in the second quarter of Monday night’s Browns and 49ers contest, Ohio State product and current San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa proceeded to taunt his former Oklahoma opponent with an imaginary flag plant.

The gesture is a reference back to 2017, when Mayfield planted an OU flag in the middle of Ohio Stadium after he and the Sooners marched into Columbus and upset Bosa’s Buckeyes, 31-16.

Bosa put on quite a show in the first half with a sack, two tackles for a loss and a fumble recovery. The 49ers lead the Browns 28-3 early in the third quarter.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments