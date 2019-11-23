OU football: Nick Basquine, Neville Gallimore win Don Key Award

Seniors Nick Basquine and Neville Gallimore have won the Don Key Award, which is the "highest honor an OU football player can receive while playing for the Sooners."
The award is named after former Oklahoma offensive lineman Don Key who had cancer surgery in 1981 that ended his football career. The award "goes to the player who best exemplifies the many superior qualities of Key, both on the field and in the classroom."
Basquine is a sixth-year senior who has played in 38 games in his career. A former walk-on and Norman native, Basquine has caught 41 passes for 615 yards and two touchdowns.
Gallimore is a fifth-year senior who has played in 48 games in his career. From Canada, Gallimore has 140 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.
Oklahoma is set to kickoff against TCU at 7 p.m. CT.
