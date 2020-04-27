OU football: Neville Gallimore to wear No. 75 for Dallas Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb's number still to be determined

Former Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore will wear No. 75 for the Dallas Cowboys, and his former and future teammate CeeDee Lamb's number is still to be determined.
Cowboys rookie jersey numbers:31 - Trevon Diggs75 - Neville Gallimore41 - Reggie Robinson II63 - Tyler Biadasz51 - Bradlee AnaeCeeDee Lamb still being determined. Lamb said after the draft he was going to wear 10. Jerry Jones said he wanted Lamb to wear 88— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 27, 2020
Lamb teased he was going to wear No. 10 shortly after being drafted by the Cowboys, but owner Jerry Jones reportedly wants him to wear No. 88.
10 coming to the Triple D 😎 Let’s do it!!— CeeDee Lamb (@_CeeDeeThree) April 24, 2020
The Cowboys took Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick in the draft, and they took Gallimore with the No. 82 pick.
Lamb and Gallimore were both part of Oklahoma's College Football Playoff squads from 2017 to 2019. Lamb caught passes from Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray and Heisman Trophy runner-up Jalen Hurts. He finished his career with 172 receptions for 1,327 yards and 32 touchdowns.
Gallimore was one of the Sooners' most important players on the defensive line in 2019, and was a First-Team All-Big 12 selection. He finished the season with 29 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 4 sacks.
