OU football: Neville Gallimore's passion for football driving force in journey from Canada, to Oklahoma, to potential NFL Draft pick

As Oklahoma’s defense sacked Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger nine times in a 34-27 win on Oct. 12, multiple former Sooners roamed the sidelines and watched the beginning of a potential defensive renaissance for the storied program.
Among them was Tommie Harris, who played defensive tackle at Oklahoma from 2001 to 2003 and is one of the best at the position in school history. Harris was a consensus first-team All-American in 2002 and unanimous in 2003, and he went on to have a successful eight-year NFL career.
In Oklahoma's win over Texas, Harris saw something he hadn’t seen from the Sooners in recent memory: a cohesive defensive line that consistently brought pressure in the backfield.
And leading the line was defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.
“It was beautiful to see,” Harris said. “The key was to express four equals one. To get the guys to start rushing together and not an individual show. It’s harder to be four men hunting one animal, so that was the key to getting them to play to their potential.”
Although Harris preached the importance of the line playing as one unit rather than as individuals, Gallimore was the man in the middle that made the defensive line go. The redshirt senior lived in the backfield and was the only Sooner to record multiple sacks on the day.
Gallimore was a key factor in a game that was widely seen as a coronation for the Sooner defense’s new identity, but his story stretches far beyond Owen Field, Oklahoma and even the United States of America.
His football journey started in his hometown of Ottawa, Ontario, progressed to St.Catharines, Ontario, is now in Norman and will soon be in an NFL city. In each of the places he has called home, Gallimore has grown on and off the field, leading him to be one of the nation’s premier defensive tackles who is a few months away from a lucrative NFL contract.
In his five years in Norman, Gallimore has evolved from a talented but inconsistent prospect to one of the backbones of the Sooners’ roster. Behind his imposing 6-foot-2 frame, unnatural speed and relentless desire to show out for his home country, Gallimore is poised to redeem the Sooners’ recent defensive woes and revive OU's tradition of having elite defensive tackles in the NFL.
“You can have all the experience in the world, but you have to do this at an elite level,” Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “He’s one of those guys that continues to produce for us and continues to do some real nice things for us.
“When he speaks up, the guys listen to him.”
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Before moving to St. Catharines and becoming one of the most high-profile recruits in his country’s history, Neville was in his hometown of Ottawa following in the footsteps of his basketball-playing older brothers, Toshoy and Gary.
Yet Ottawa was the genesis of Neville's passion for football that eventually led him to leave the city and chase down opportunities in St. Catharines and Norman.
Like many young athletes, Neville played and excelled in multiple sports. Whether it was basketball, soccer or volleyball, his brothers said he was always the star of the show. But the most jaw-dropping feat Neville did off the football field was when he began dunking a basketball at just 13 years old.
“I didn't really think much of it because I didn’t see it at first, I had just heard he could do it. So I thought, 'Maybe they're hyping him all up,'” said Toshoy, who is 13 years older than Neville. “Then I finally saw him do it in practice. I almost couldn’t believe it.”
As if dunking a ball at an age when few kids can even reach the net wasn’t enough, Toshoy said Neville made it even more impressive because he always dunked with his non-dominant left hand.
So when Neville first took the football field at 11 years old, it was just another of several sports he had the potential to make a career out of. After about three years of physical growth and personal growth as a player, Neville went from being a multiple-sports star to having a reputation as someone with the potential to be the first great Ottawan football product.
“I think he got really good at football in high school, and that’s when he really turned the corner with it all,” Toshoy said. “He kind of became the talk of the town because that’s around when he started to get bigger and stronger and just dominate the competition level.”
Along with playing for St. Patrick’s High School, Neville also starred for the Cumberland Panthers, a junior football club competing in the National Capital Amateur Football Association, an amateur Canadian football league with 13 teams across Canada and age divisions ranging from 7 to 19.
By the time he showed up to Cumberland’s fields at 14, Neville already had a reputation as one of the city’s best young football talents.
“I initially heard about him and the head coach told me he was a freakish athlete, and the first time I saw him I thought, ‘Whose dad is that?’” said Jethro Constant, Cumberland’s defensive line coach. “I was just shocked at how big he was for his age, but he has that infectious smile and you talk and you just realize how good of a kid he is.”
Cumberland isn’t the most high-profile team he’s ever played for, but the traits of his that eventually made college coaches drool were first seen in his time with the Panthers, particularly his size and unnaturally elite athletic ability.
“I joke around with people that the things Neville does athletically defies physics,” Constant said. “Even at a young age, you would see him run down running backs that were 20 yards down the field. It just didn’t make sense when you watched a guy that big do the things he could do.”
After his time at St. Patrick’s and with Cumberland, Neville knew that football wasn’t just one of many sports he excelled in — it was his passion.
With Neville coming from a family of athletes, his falling in love with sports was of no surprise to those who know him best. But in a country dominated by hockey players, Neville was out of place with his love for an American sport.
“I was kind of pushing him to basketball because that’s what I and our older brother did,” Toshoy said, who played professional basketball in Belgium. “But we had a conversation around the end of grade nine, and Neville told me that that wasn’t his passion. His passion was football, and that’s what he wanted to pursue.”
St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada
After his conversation with Toshoy, Neville made it no secret that his singular focus was to pursue football. Unfortunately for him, his geographic circumstances made that difficult, and he had to face questions about his talent.
“Being from Ottawa, Canada, people naturally just had questions about if he was good enough and thought he wasn’t playing elite competition,” Constant said.
Whether those claims were true or not, the fact is it was simply harder for Neville to get exposure in a country where football isn’t even close to being the nation’s flagship sport.
“We heard that he was good in the city playing at St. Pat’s in grades nine and 10, but when you’re in Canada and you hear 'football,' you don’t think much of it,” said Gary, who is 14 years older than Neville. “Unless you start making all kinds of outside noise and have people coming to see you, you never know what’s going to happen.”
For Neville to reach his goal of being a Division I athlete, the Gallimores needed to find a way to get American eyes on Neville.
Enter Geoff McArthur.
The former California star wide receiver was training high school athletes in Los Angeles, and Neville would occasionally fly out and train with him. McArthur said he trained many high-level athletes, but Neville showed an intense drive to get recruited and to eventually get a scholarship from an NCAA school.
After seeing the potential of Canadian athletes through Neville, McArthur started an after-school program to help them get exposure. The program evolved into Canada Prep Football Academy, a boarding school that is the only Canadian school to play a full schedule of American high school football teams.
Finally, Neville would have the opportunity to play American football and get the exposure he so desperately needed for his recruitment. There was only one reservation: Canada Prep was in St. Catharines, which was over five hours away from Ottawa.
Leaving home is something everyone does eventually, but it’s more rare to do so at 16 when one is in the middle of high school. But Neville was determined, and if getting to the NCAA was what he wanted, then this would be the only rational choice for him.
“It might sound hard, but there’s just not much exposure he could get here,” Toshoy said. “When you look at the benefit of playing American rules against American schools in the prep program, it ended up not being as tough as you might think.”
So Neville headed south to St. Catharines, and the results that the Gallimores expected paid off as he quickly became one of the most highly sought-after defensive tackles in his class, as he was ranked ninth at the position according to Rivals.
His first offer came from Maryland on Feb. 20, 2014 — just after the end of his junior season — and within about two months, he picked up offers from 12 other schools, including Oklahoma.
However, McArthur and those who had seen Neville play prior to Canada Prep weren’t surprised at the offers, as they knew the potential he had. It was the things that Neville did off the field that foreshadowed the leadership capabilities he has, which is now is reflected by his captainship this season for the Sooners.
Thirty-five students came to Canada Prep for its inaugural season, and although many of them were familiar with each other’s names and football reputations, they were mostly strangers amongst each other.
Yet they all bonded over the shared goal to reach the NCAA racket, and Neville’s infectious personality and maturity instantly made him a leader of the group.
“There’s something special about him since he’s just such a people person,” McArthur said. “He’d always be the first one to want to go work out, he was one of the first guys to volunteer to help cook and when we finished eating he’d be one of the first guys to help clean up and do the dishes.
“Doing all the little things off the field and being just such a freak on the field, it made everyone kind of naturally gravitate towards him.”
Norman, Oklahoma, United States
With the exposure he got playing at Canada Prep, Neville had his choice of 28 offers from Division I teams, but ultimately was down to three choices: Ohio State, Florida State and Oklahoma.
Then-Oklahoma defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery knew McArthur through a mutual friend from McArthur’s time at California, and that connection gave the Sooners a natural edge when recruiting Neville.
“After meeting with Jerry, they just bonded really well and because me and Neville were so close, I knew his next coach was going to have to have a similar feeling to that,” McArthur said. “So he naturally gravitated there, and when he learned about the prestige of Oklahoma, it was such a natural fit for him.”
Neville committed to the Sooners on Jan. 3, 2015, signed just over a month later and came to Norman in July.
Leaving home from college is hard on any student, but being dropped in the middle of a country one has never lived in before seems like it’d be harder on paper. Neville took the transition in stride, but there was one practical difference between Oklahoma and Canada that was tough on him.
“The first thing he told me when he went to training camp was ‘Coach, it’s hot as hell down here,’” Constant said. “That really was the big transition point for him. Other than that, his family kept him so well-grounded that he was able to make it pretty smooth.”
Neville was redshirted in his first year with the Sooners, but in his first year of on-field action, he played in all 13 games, recorded 40 tackles and quickly got on the radar of NFL scouts.
“He got snaps and starts as a freshman, and right away you could tell that the guy had a bright future in front of him,” said The Athletic’s NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler. “When you’re scouting the next level, you’re mostly focusing on juniors and seniors, but when you see a freshman pop, you write their name down and come back for it later, Neville was definitely one of those guys.”
He didn’t progress in the way many fans hoped the next season, and he sustained an injury that sidelined him for two games. His production dropped to just 28 tackles, but he rebounded his junior year and was one of the better players on a defense that struggled and held the Sooners back from reaching a national championship.
When the opportunity to dash to the NFL presented itself last season, Neville chose to stay for his final year to see what he and the team could do under Grinch in his first season.
“He 100 percent wanted to stay and make a statement after the two previous seasons,” Constant said. “I think he felt like with the new hires and where the team was going that this was going to be a special year.”
Through seven games, the Sooners have made a drastic improvement in nearly every defensive category, and Neville has been a key in that, which helped him be named to the Pro Football Focus’ midseason All-American team and has him on track to be taken in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft next April
“There’s no question he could go in the first round,” Brugler said. “When I say he’s a top 50 prospect, I mean, he could go late-first, early-second, or mid-second round. I don't think any of those spots would be surprising.”
Oklahoma is used to putting players in the NFL year in and year out, but the defensive tackle spot has been lacking in recent memory. Since Harris was selected with the 14th overall pick in 2004 only four Sooner defensive tackles have been taken in the draft.
With his natural athletic talent, willingness to get better and drive to do whatever he can to continue to play football, it’s likely that Neville’s time in Norman won’t be the only years he spends in America, but it was just a pit stop in his football journey that is just getting started.
“I see a lot of myself in him,” said Harris, who was a three-time Pro Bowler. “I see it in his explosiveness, his ability to find the football, and the fact that he lives in the backfield…
“He has that potential to be one of the best to come out of Oklahoma.”
