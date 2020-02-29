OU football: Neville Gallimore runs 4.79 40-yard dash

Former Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore ran a 4.79 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday.
Neville Gallimore turned on the burners for round two!🔥4.79🔥 pic.twitter.com/DbZcVy4n9l— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 29, 2020
Gallimore's time is impressive for a player of his stature, he was measured at six-foot-two and 304 pounds at the combine on Wednesday.
He was one of Oklahoma's critical pieces in reviving the Sooners' defense in 2019. He tallied 30 tackles, 7.5 for loss and four sacks as the anchor of Oklahoma's defensive line
Gallimore is expected to go in the first two rounds in the NFL Draft in April.
