OU football: Neville Gallimore runs 4.79 40-yard dash

Neville Gallimore

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Neville Gallimore plants the OU flag after winning the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor on Dec. 7.

Former Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore ran a 4.79 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Gallimore's time is impressive for a player of his stature, he was measured at six-foot-two and 304 pounds at the combine on Wednesday.

He was one of Oklahoma's critical pieces in reviving the Sooners' defense in 2019. He tallied 30 tackles, 7.5 for loss and four sacks as the anchor of Oklahoma's defensive line

Gallimore is expected to go in the first two rounds in the NFL Draft in April.

