OU football: Neville Gallimore, Kenneth Murray named Bednarik Award semifinalists

Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray and redshirt senior defensive tackle Neville Gallimore were among the list of 20 semifinalists for the Bednarik Award, which is awarded to the best defensive player in the country.
Murray has developed into the heart and soul of this year's new and improved Sooner defense led by first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. He ranks top 10 in tackles yet again in the Big 12 after leading the conference in tackles a season ago.
Gallimore has become an absolute force for a Sooners defensive line, he’s already equaled his sack total from last season with three. Gallimore is also 2nd in the Big 12 in forced fumbles.
The winner of the Bednarik Award will be announced Dec. 12 on ESPN.
