OU football: Nebraska AD says Sept. 18 game against Sooners will happen, confirms program explored replacements

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos confirmed the program explored replacing the Cornhuskers' Sept. 18 matchup against Oklahoma but ultimately decided to move forward with the game in a statement on Friday.
Statement from Athletic Director, Bill Moos. pic.twitter.com/qeATVY0GBC— Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) March 12, 2021
Moos' statement came hours after Stadium's Brett McMurphy reported Nebraska was "trying to get out of playing" the Sooners in 2021 and was aiming to replace the contest with an eighth home game against Old Dominion or a MAC opponent.
In the statement, Moos confirmed McMurphy's initial report and gave reason for the possible rescheduling.
"Due to the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to Husker athletics and the local community, our administration did explore the possibility of adding an eighth home game this fall," he said in the statement. "That option would have helped us mitigate cost-cutting measures and provide a much needed boost to our local economy.
"We have the utmost respect for the University of Oklahoma, and this this storied rivalry, and I know our fans have been excited about this series for a long time."
This Sept. 18 will be the first meeting between OU and Nebraska since the 2010 Big 12 Championship game. Oklahoma won that matchup, 23-20. OU is also slated to face Nebraska on Sept. 17, 2022 in Lincoln.
After McMurphy's report surfaced, OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione tweeted a statement that he fully expected the matchup to happen as scheduled, but did not deny the report.
In response to inquiries I’ve received this morning...... pic.twitter.com/t7rVYL0NpJ— Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) March 12, 2021
"The Oklahoma-Nebraska football series represents one of the most unique traditional rivalries in college football," Castiglione said in the tweet. "It features fierce competition, yet genuine mutual respect between the programs and fan bases. The planning for this game was intentional as we mark the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century.
"We've been looking forward to celebrating these two stories programs and have collaborated on various aspects of what promises to be a special weekend."
In 2020, the Cornhuskers finished their eight-game season 3-5. Nebraska trails the all-time series with Oklahoma, 45-38-3. If played, the Cornhuskers' matchup with OU would be the team's third game of the season, coming after bouts against Illinois and Buffalo.
The Sooners are set to begin the 2021 season against Tulane on Sept. 4 in New Orleans.
Editor's note: This article was updated at 11:05 a.m. CT to include Castiglione's statement and at 3:30 p.m. CT to include Moos' statement confirming the matchup.
