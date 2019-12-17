You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Mykel Jones enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

  • Updated
Mykel Jones

Redshirt junior wide receiver Mykel Jones runs onto the field before the game against Texas Tech Sept. 28.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Redshirt junior wide receiver Mykel Jones has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per a report from The Athletic's Jason Kersey.

The Patterson, Louisiana native registered 33 catches, 495 receiving yards and a touchdown. Jones has caught two passes this season to combine for 42 yards. His best season was in 2017, when he caught for 310 yards and caught his lone career touchdown.

The No. 4 Sooners kickoff against No. 1 LSU Dec. 28, for the Peach Bowl in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

