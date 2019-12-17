OU football: Mykel Jones enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

Redshirt junior wide receiver Mykel Jones has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per a report from The Athletic's Jason Kersey.
#Sooners receiver Mykel Jones has entered the transfer portal. He'll be a grad transfer. He's caught 33 passes for 495 yards and one touchdown during his career.— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) December 17, 2019
The Patterson, Louisiana native registered 33 catches, 495 receiving yards and a touchdown. Jones has caught two passes this season to combine for 42 yards. His best season was in 2017, when he caught for 310 yards and caught his lone career touchdown.
The No. 4 Sooners kickoff against No. 1 LSU Dec. 28, for the Peach Bowl in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
