OU football: Missouri State president believed Oklahoma game ‘was in serious jeopardy’ until Friday morning, per report

Lincoln Riley

OU football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks with members of the media after the march for unity on Aug. 28.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Missouri State president Clif Smart told the university’s board of governors Friday that the Bears’ Saturday game against Oklahoma was in jeopardy before the Sooners released their final COVID-19 test results, according to the Springfield News-Leader’s Wyatt Wheeler.

Per Wheeler's report, Smart said all 72 members of Missouri State’s traveling party had tested negative for COVID-19 and were starting their departure for Norman.

"Oklahoma cannot say the same thing," Smart said in the report. "The game was in serious jeopardy until we got final test results this morning, and I better not say anything else because I don't know who's listening."

Missouri State will receive a $600,000 guaranteed payment if the game against Oklahoma is played. Smart’s statement comes just days after Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley announced the team would no longer disclose its COVID-19 test results to prevent a "competitive disadvantage."

"As far as active cases, we're to the point now where we're playing games," Riley said, "And obviously any active case or contact trace is going to have game repercussions. Just like we would with an injury, we've made the decision to not broadcast that. We've been probably the most transparent school in the country up until then but you don't want to give your team a competitive disadvantage. So, we're not going to do that."

The Sooners are scheduled to open their season against Missouri State at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Norman.

