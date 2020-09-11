OU football: Missouri State president believed Oklahoma game ‘was in serious jeopardy’ until Friday morning, per report

Missouri State president Clif Smart told the university’s board of governors Friday that the Bears’ Saturday game against Oklahoma was in jeopardy before the Sooners released their final COVID-19 test results, according to the Springfield News-Leader’s Wyatt Wheeler.
Missouri State vs. Oklahoma football game was at one point in serious jeopardy, says MSU president https://t.co/buPMs6BjIe— Wyatt Wheeler (@WyattWheeler_NL) September 11, 2020
Per Wheeler's report, Smart said all 72 members of Missouri State’s traveling party had tested negative for COVID-19 and were starting their departure for Norman.
"Oklahoma cannot say the same thing," Smart said in the report. "The game was in serious jeopardy until we got final test results this morning, and I better not say anything else because I don't know who's listening."
Missouri State will receive a $600,000 guaranteed payment if the game against Oklahoma is played. Smart’s statement comes just days after Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley announced the team would no longer disclose its COVID-19 test results to prevent a "competitive disadvantage."
"As far as active cases, we're to the point now where we're playing games," Riley said, "And obviously any active case or contact trace is going to have game repercussions. Just like we would with an injury, we've made the decision to not broadcast that. We've been probably the most transparent school in the country up until then but you don't want to give your team a competitive disadvantage. So, we're not going to do that."
The Sooners are scheduled to open their season against Missouri State at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.