OU football: Missouri State AD says program is budgeting as if season-opener against Sooners won't happen, per report

Missouri State, Oklahoma's season-opener on Sept. 5, is planning its budget as if the program won't play the Sooners this season, the program's Athletic Director said on Friday, per a report from the Springfield New-Leader. The comment comes amid growing concerns over the 2020 football season due to the corona virus pandemic.
Kyle Moats, Missouri State's Athletic Director, added that he hopes the the game can still be played, but that the program needs to plan a budget that doesn't rely on the $600,000 guarantee from Oklahoma.
Per the report, Moats said the school lost $650,000 due to the cancelled NCAA Tournament.
